Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Shaye Smith Turns Heads in Stunning Satin Dress as Couple Poses for Rare Family Photo

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Pierce Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye Smith, looked absolutely stunning in a rare new family photo. The journalist posted a sweet snap of herself with her famous husband and their two adult sons in honor of her mom Sharon's 82nd birthday.

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Keely Shaye Smith Dazzled in a Satin Dress

Source: @KEELYSHAYEBROSNAN/INSTAGRAM The pair share two sons.

The photo showed Dylan Brosnan, 29, Keely, Sharon, Pierce and Paris Brosnan, 25, posing around a lit birthday cake. In the picture, Keely looked gorgeous in a plum-colored long satin slip dress. Her brown hair was worn simply down and side-parted, and she accessorized with some drop earrings and a gold necklace. She was sporting a bright smile on the happy occasion.

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The Family Is Surrounded by Love

Source: @KEELYSHAYEBROSNAN/INSTAGRAM Many fans called the actor's wife 'beautiful.'

"Please join me in wishing a very Happy 82nd Birthday to my beloved mother Sharon Rose!" Keely captioned the photo. "Happy birthday Love you dearly Sharon. ❤️," the James Bond actor commented. "What a beautiful lady and what a beautiful family. Happy birthday!" said model Paulina Porizkova. Many others commented on how gorgeous Keely looked. "Happy birthday to your beautiful mama I can see you exactly where your beauty comes from❤️❤️," said one person. "A very Happy Birthday wish to your beautiful Mom. You both are so beautiful❤️," added another.

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Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith's Sweet Love Story

Source: DDAA / ZOB / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA The pair first met in 1994.

The pair first met in 1994, three years after the tragic death of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, in 1991. "I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other. I thank God for her every day," the Mamma Mia! actor said in a 2018 interview. "When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without." The two married in 2001.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith Have 2 Sons

Source: ERIC KOWALSKY / MEGA The actor said he 'values' his family.