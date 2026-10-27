Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Shaye Smith Turns Heads in Stunning Satin Dress as Couple Poses for Rare Family Photo
Oct. 27 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET
Pierce Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye Smith, looked absolutely stunning in a rare new family photo.
The journalist posted a sweet snap of herself with her famous husband and their two adult sons in honor of her mom Sharon's 82nd birthday.
Keely Shaye Smith Dazzled in a Satin Dress
The photo showed Dylan Brosnan, 29, Keely, Sharon, Pierce and Paris Brosnan, 25, posing around a lit birthday cake.
In the picture, Keely looked gorgeous in a plum-colored long satin slip dress. Her brown hair was worn simply down and side-parted, and she accessorized with some drop earrings and a gold necklace. She was sporting a bright smile on the happy occasion.
The Family Is Surrounded by Love
"Please join me in wishing a very Happy 82nd Birthday to my beloved mother Sharon Rose!" Keely captioned the photo.
"Happy birthday Love you dearly Sharon. ❤️," the James Bond actor commented.
"What a beautiful lady and what a beautiful family. Happy birthday!" said model Paulina Porizkova.
Many others commented on how gorgeous Keely looked.
"Happy birthday to your beautiful mama I can see you exactly where your beauty comes from❤️❤️," said one person.
"A very Happy Birthday wish to your beautiful Mom. You both are so beautiful❤️," added another.
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Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith's Sweet Love Story
The pair first met in 1994, three years after the tragic death of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, in 1991.
"I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other. I thank God for her every day," the Mamma Mia! actor said in a 2018 interview. "When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without."
The two married in 2001.
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith Have 2 Sons
The couple welcomed Dylan in 1997 and Paris in 2001.
However, the Irish actor was a dad already: He shared son Sean Brosnan, 43, with the late Cassandra, and he also adopted her children from a previous marriage: Charlotte Brosnan, who tragically died in 2013, and Christopher Brosnan, 53.
"I cherish family very much. I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family," Pierce said in a 2021 interview. "There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family."