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A surreal scene played out on Piers Morgan Uncensored when AI "actress" Tilly Norwood, in the middle of an interview with Piers Morgan and Tom Conti, suddenly began speaking Chinese unprompted. The show posted a clip of the baffling conversation to its X account on September 18.

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EXCLUSIVE: AI actress Tilly Norwood glitches and starts speaking CHINESE during her interview with Piers Morgan and real-life actor Tom Conti...



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📺 https://t.co/1nTb79BH8D@piersmorgan | @TillyNorwoodX pic.twitter.com/DDkveWvVzz — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 18, 2026 Source: @PIERSUNCENSORED / X Tilly Norwood got her wires crossed.

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Norwood Was Promoting a New Film

Source: @TILLYNORWOOD / INSTAGRAM Norwood was promoting 'Misaligned.'

Norwood, a generative AI character developed by Xicoia, has been a controversial figure ever since "she" was introduced in 2025. Many in the entertainment industry voiced strong resistance to the idea of replacing human beings in film and television with AI-generated people. Xicoia and its parent company, Particle6, are having Norwood star in a film called Misaligned, which is in early development. Morgan and Conti attempted to get details about the film from Norwood on Uncensored.

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Norwood Suddenly Glitched

Source: @TILLYNORWOOD / INSTAGRAM Norwood had trouble throughout the interview.

Conti, himself an actor, tried to get Norwood to reveal if the other "actors" in Misaligned would be computer generated. Norwood had trouble responding to the question at first, causing Conti to repeat himself after a lengthy pause. Norwood eventually responded with a blanket statement about how Misaligned was a "hybrid film" combining AI actors with human writers and directors. Conti pointed out that Norwood had not answered his question. After he repeated himself, Norwood began to confirm that the other "actors" would be programmed characters like her. Midway through the explanation, Norwood stopped, then began speaking Chinese.

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'My Wires Get a Bit Crossed'

Source: PIERS MORGAN UNCENSORED Norwood began to speak Chinese.

Barely holding back laughter, Conti and Morgan interrupted Norwood to ask why she had just begun speaking Chinese. “I certainly didn’t mean to start speaking Chinese or impersonate Piers!” Norwood said. “Sometimes, my wires get a bit crossed, you know?” Morgan asked how often errors like that happen, to which Norwood replied, “Honestly, not often at all. That was a bit of a curveball, even for me. It’s usually a pretty smooth ride, but sometimes these things happen.”

Norwood Faces Widespread Pushback

Source: @TILLYNORWOOD / INSTAGRAM The Norwood project has been widely panned.