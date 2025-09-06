or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Pink
OK LogoNEWS

Pink and Carey Hart's Daughter Willow Is All Grown Up as She Kicks Off High School: Photo

Composite Photos of Willow Hart, Pink, Carey Hart and Jameson
Source: Mega; @hartluck/Instagram

Pink and Carey Hart’s daughter, Willow, started high school in style, with the athlete documenting the milestone on Instagram.

Profile Image

Sept. 6 2025, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Willow Hart, the daughter of music superstar Pink and former motocross champ Carey Hart, is officially a high school student!

The 14-year-old kicked off her first day with a bang on Thursday, September 4, and her proud dad documented the "crazy" moment on Instagram for all to see.

"My lil girl is growing up and taking the 1st major step in chasing her dream," gushed Carey, 50. "You will be on Broadway one day. So proud of you."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Willow Hart
Source: @hartluck/Instagram

Carey Hart shared a sweet photo of Willow, 14, beaming on her first day of high school.

Article continues below advertisement

In the adorable snapshot, Willow beamed as she held a trendy pink Stanley water bottle, her cream backpack casually slung over one shoulder. Dressed in a cropped pink top and belted jeans, she looked every bit the emerging star.

Fans were quick to shower the post with love, one even asking, "Who is that lovely lady? Go Willz!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @hartluck/Instagram

Carey Hart beamed as daughter Willow went to high school.

Article continues below advertisement

And it wasn't just Willow in the spotlight; Carey also shared a snapshot of his 8-year-old son, Jameson, giving double thumbs-up on the sidewalk. "Jamo, just don't eat too much glue 🤣🤣🤣," he joked, capturing the heartwarming sibling moment.

Carey and Pink, who have been happily married since 2006, welcomed Willow in 2011, followed by Jameson five years later. As Willow stepped into her teenage years, she's been following in her mom's musical footsteps with grace and talent.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Willow Hart, Pink, Carey Hart and Jameson
Source: @hartluck/Instagram

Carey Hart praised Willow, saying she will 'be on Broadway one day.'

MORE ON:
Pink

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, the dynamic mother-daughter duo reminded us all of their special bond with the release of "Cover Me in Sunshine," performing it live at the Billboard Music Awards. They continued to dazzle fans throughout Pink's 2023-2024 Summer Carnival tour.

Just last year, Pink shared a heartfelt video in which Willow expressed her Broadway aspirations. "It's wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I'm beyond proud," Pink said with tears of joy in June 2024. "We all are."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Pink
Source: Mega

Carey Hart raved about his daughter's performance in 'Bye Bye Birdie.'

Article continues below advertisement

Carey couldn't hold back his pride when he raved about Willow's recent four-night performance in Bye Bye Birdie.

"I can't believe how brave she is, and how she switches it on for her performance. To watch her progress over the last 5 years has been very special to watch," he wrote enthusiastically.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Pink's daughter wants to follow in her footsteps.
Source: @pink/Instagram

Pink's daughter wants to follow in her footsteps.

He added: "Can't wait to see you on that Broadway stage! With how hard you work, your talent and commitment to theater, there is no doubt you will be there."

He ended his glowing tribute with a heartfelt shoutout to Pink, saying, "Great work mama in helping Willz achieve her goals."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.