Pink and Carey Hart's Daughter Willow Is All Grown Up as She Kicks Off High School: Photo
Willow Hart, the daughter of music superstar Pink and former motocross champ Carey Hart, is officially a high school student!
The 14-year-old kicked off her first day with a bang on Thursday, September 4, and her proud dad documented the "crazy" moment on Instagram for all to see.
"My lil girl is growing up and taking the 1st major step in chasing her dream," gushed Carey, 50. "You will be on Broadway one day. So proud of you."
In the adorable snapshot, Willow beamed as she held a trendy pink Stanley water bottle, her cream backpack casually slung over one shoulder. Dressed in a cropped pink top and belted jeans, she looked every bit the emerging star.
Fans were quick to shower the post with love, one even asking, "Who is that lovely lady? Go Willz!"
And it wasn't just Willow in the spotlight; Carey also shared a snapshot of his 8-year-old son, Jameson, giving double thumbs-up on the sidewalk. "Jamo, just don't eat too much glue 🤣🤣🤣," he joked, capturing the heartwarming sibling moment.
Carey and Pink, who have been happily married since 2006, welcomed Willow in 2011, followed by Jameson five years later. As Willow stepped into her teenage years, she's been following in her mom's musical footsteps with grace and talent.
In 2021, the dynamic mother-daughter duo reminded us all of their special bond with the release of "Cover Me in Sunshine," performing it live at the Billboard Music Awards. They continued to dazzle fans throughout Pink's 2023-2024 Summer Carnival tour.
Just last year, Pink shared a heartfelt video in which Willow expressed her Broadway aspirations. "It's wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I'm beyond proud," Pink said with tears of joy in June 2024. "We all are."
Carey couldn't hold back his pride when he raved about Willow's recent four-night performance in Bye Bye Birdie.
"I can't believe how brave she is, and how she switches it on for her performance. To watch her progress over the last 5 years has been very special to watch," he wrote enthusiastically.
He added: "Can't wait to see you on that Broadway stage! With how hard you work, your talent and commitment to theater, there is no doubt you will be there."
He ended his glowing tribute with a heartfelt shoutout to Pink, saying, "Great work mama in helping Willz achieve her goals."