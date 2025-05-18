Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Graphic Post-Surgery Photos After Suffering 'Nasty' Injuries From Motocross Crash
Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, 49, suffered a severe injury after he crashed his dirt bike during a motocross run on Thursday, May 15.
The professional biker severed his small intestine from his colon after taking a handlebar to the gut. He shared graphic images on Instagram post-surgery, where he showed off the stitches in the center of his stomach.
Carey Hart Injures Himself During Motocross Crash
“Welp, I ran out of talent. I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning,” Hart explained in his Instagram caption. “Landed off a jump, bars knifed, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars.”
“As I understand it, severed my small intestine from my colon,” he continued before thanking his wife. “I’m fine and will recover from this. Just a big thank you to @feedbigb for talking me into going to the ER, and a huge thanks to @pink.”
“As always does in these situations w/ me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital. Sorry to put you through this, yet again,” Hart concluded.
Carey Hart Thanks His Two Kids
The pro-biker then thanked his and Pink’s two kids, Willow Sage, 13, and Jameson Moon, 8, who visited their dad while he recovered in the hospital.
“Thanks Willz and Jamo for coming to visit today. Gonna rest up this week, and start the healing process. ***sorry to everyone l ghosted over the last couple days,” he wrote. “There was a good reason for it. I’m gonna take a few days off, and I’ll catch up with everyone next week.”
Carey Hart Undergoes 22 Knee Surgeries
In a December 2024 interview, Carey opened up about how many surgeries and broken bones he’s had since the start of his career in the early ‘90s when he was 18 years old.
“My body’s pretty destroyed. I’m in the high 80s for broken bones,” he told the news outlet before noting he had just undergone his “22nd surgery on my knee.”
Carey Hart Admits He's 'Very Stubborn'
“I’ve gotten full use out of this body,” he added before admitting he is “very stubborn” when it comes to “pushing” himself in his sport.
“I’ve had a few fusions and disc replacements in my back and my neck. And honestly, for the last 12 years since my first one, I’m not really supposed to run,” Carey explained. “And you know, at a certain point you just got to kind of bite down and grin through it.”