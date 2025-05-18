Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Graphic Post-Surgery Photos After Suffering 'Nasty' Injuries From Motocross Crash

The professional biker severed his small intestine from his colon after taking a handlebar to the gut. He shared graphic images on Instagram post-surgery, where he showed off the stitches in the center of his stomach.

Pink ’s husband, Carey Hart , 49, suffered a severe injury after he crashed his dirt bike during a motocross run on Thursday, May 15.

The professional biker thanked his wife, Pink, for always being there for him after his injuries.

“Welp, I ran out of talent. I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning,” Hart explained in his Instagram caption. “Landed off a jump, bars knifed, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars.”

“As I understand it, severed my small intestine from my colon,” he continued before thanking his wife. “I’m fine and will recover from this. Just a big thank you to @feedbigb for talking me into going to the ER, and a huge thanks to @pink.”

“As always does in these situations w/ me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital. Sorry to put you through this, yet again,” Hart concluded.