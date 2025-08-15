Pink Shows Off Her 'Thunder Thighs' in Impressive Take on Viral Nicki Minaj Trend: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Pink’s muscles are insane! The acrobatic queen flaunted her incredible leg strength by posing on top of a small box for the viral Nicki Minaj trend. Pink shared her impressive video to TikTok on Wednesday, August 13, where she explained how her friends influenced her to take a stab at the trend after consuming a few boozy beverages.

Pink Attempts Nicki Minaj Trend

Source: @pinkofficial/TikTok Pink said she was coerced into doing the trend after a few boozy drinks.

“Why my friends always wait till my third beer to make me do dumb s--- on TikTok. ##thunderthighs##girlstrip##whitelot usseasonfinale##|probablywontregretthis##thirsty,” the “So What” singer captioned her clip. Pink wore a pair of high heels while balancing with one leg crossed over the other, making the feat even more challenging. Meanwhile, the artist smiled through the entire clip as she held her own.

Fans Had 'No Doubt' Pink Would 'Smash' the Nicki Minaj Trend

Source: @pinkofficial/TikTok Fans of the entertainer said they had 'no doubt' she'd slay the trend.

Fans of the entertainer were quick to compliment her, saying they had “no doubt” she’d be able to successfully balance her body on a tiny object. “And of course you delivered,” praised one fan. “Smashed this trend but would never expect anything less,” wrote another. “But you [were] most definitely made for this trend,” said a third.

When Did the Nicki Minaj 'Stiletto Challenge' Originate?

Source: @nickiminaj/YouTube The trend originated in Nicki Minaj's 2013 music video for 'High School.'

Minaj’s trend, coined the “stiletto challenge,” went viral this summer despite originating in her 2013 music video for “High School.” In the video, the rapper stood next to a pool while striking the infamous pose. Since popping off, social media users have intensified the challenge by posing on top of gravity-defying objects like cans of soup, champagne bottles and stacked books. One of the smallest objects used has been bottles of nail polish.

Influencer Fractures Her Spine During Viral Nicki Minaj Trend

Source: @mariana_vasiuc/Instagram Influencer Mariana Vasiuc broke her spine while attempting the trend.