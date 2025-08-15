or
Pink Shows Off Her 'Thunder Thighs' in Impressive Take on Viral Nicki Minaj Trend: Watch

photo of Pink
Source: MEGA;@pinkofficial/TikTok

The singer continues to prove she can succeed at just about anything!

Aug. 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Pink’s muscles are insane!

The acrobatic queen flaunted her incredible leg strength by posing on top of a small box for the viral Nicki Minaj trend.

Pink shared her impressive video to TikTok on Wednesday, August 13, where she explained how her friends influenced her to take a stab at the trend after consuming a few boozy beverages.

Pink Attempts Nicki Minaj Trend

photo of Pink said she was coerced into doing the trend after a few boozy drinks
Source: @pinkofficial/TikTok

Pink said she was coerced into doing the trend after a few boozy drinks.

“Why my friends always wait till my third beer to make me do dumb s--- on TikTok. ##thunderthighs##girlstrip##whitelot usseasonfinale##|probablywontregretthis##thirsty,” the “So What” singer captioned her clip.

Pink wore a pair of high heels while balancing with one leg crossed over the other, making the feat even more challenging. Meanwhile, the artist smiled through the entire clip as she held her own.

Source: @pinkofficial/TikTok

Pink smiled as she successfully attempted the viral Nicki Minaj trend.

Fans Had 'No Doubt' Pink Would 'Smash' the Nicki Minaj Trend

photo of Fans of the entertainer said they had 'no doubt' she'd slay the trend
Source: @pinkofficial/TikTok

Fans of the entertainer said they had 'no doubt' she'd slay the trend.

Fans of the entertainer were quick to compliment her, saying they had “no doubt” she’d be able to successfully balance her body on a tiny object.

“And of course you delivered,” praised one fan.

“Smashed this trend but would never expect anything less,” wrote another.

“But you [were] most definitely made for this trend,” said a third.

When Did the Nicki Minaj 'Stiletto Challenge' Originate?

photo of The trend originated in Nicki Minaj's 2013 music video for 'High School'
Source: @nickiminaj/YouTube

The trend originated in Nicki Minaj's 2013 music video for 'High School.'

Minaj’s trend, coined the “stiletto challenge,” went viral this summer despite originating in her 2013 music video for “High School.” In the video, the rapper stood next to a pool while striking the infamous pose.

Since popping off, social media users have intensified the challenge by posing on top of gravity-defying objects like cans of soup, champagne bottles and stacked books. One of the smallest objects used has been bottles of nail polish.

Influencer Fractures Her Spine During Viral Nicki Minaj Trend

photo of Influencer Mariana Vasiuc broke her spine while attempting the trend
Source: @mariana_vasiuc/Instagram

Influencer Mariana Vasiuc broke her spine while attempting the trend.

Many celebrities have also attempted the challenge, including singer Ciara, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps, Jenna & Friends co-host Jenna Bush Hager, DWTS pro Alan Bersten and many more.

The challenge has proved to be a danger, though, as influencer Mariana Vasiuc suffered a broken spine when she tumbled backward off of her kitchen island while balancing on top of baby formula.

“I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting — and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with ‘Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body,’” Vasiuc shared on Instagram.

Some stars have even faced backlash over the trend. After The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews shared a video of herself holding her 2-week-old daughter in one hand and a handful of diapers in the other — while blindfolded — she was called out for “endangering” her child.

