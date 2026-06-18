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'The Pitt' Star Katherine LaNasa Claims Ex-Husband's Ghost 'Would Not Leave Me Alone' After His Death

Photo of Dennis Hopper and Katherine LaNasa.
Source: MEGA

The actress detailed the spooky incident.

June 18 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

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The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa said her ex-husband Dennis Hopper's ghost used to haunt her several times.

The actress talked about her ex-husband's death and the aftermath that led her to feel scared in an interview with W Magazine.

She believed he came to her because she "was the last wife that he'd been with that he wasn't currently divorcing, so I think that level of intimacy when you're dying is maybe only something you can do with a partner?"

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Katherine LaNasa Saw Dennis Hopper in a Wheelchair

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image of Katherine LaNasa described her first encounter with ex-husband Dennis Hopper's ghost.
Source: MEGA

Katherine LaNasa described her first encounter with ex-husband Dennis Hopper's ghost.

LaNasa recalled her first encounter with Hopper's ghost, saying he appeared exactly as he had the first time she met him at the Academy Awards, seated in a wheelchair.

The actress said, "He was in a wheelchair, and he fell down and it was super upsetting. He used to come over me in a sweat and I told him he had to leave me alone, and then he did."

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Katherine LaNasa Saw Dennis Hopper's Image and Felt He Let Her Go

Image of Katherine LaNasa had more than one paranormal experience with Dennis Hopper's ghost.
Source: MEGA

Katherine LaNasa had more than one paranormal experience with Dennis Hopper's ghost.

LaNasa said how weird it felt, explaining, "And then I felt really weird about it. And then the day that I told someone how weird I felt about it, I walked home [in] an odd way and ran into a gallery that had all of his photographs up, and a photograph of him in the very back of the gallery with a fedora on, winking at the camera."

She said that the experience felt like he had let her go — but that was not the end of her paranormal experience with Hopper's ghost.

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Katherine LaNasa's Final Encounter With Dennis Hopper's Ghost

Source: @WMagazine/YouTube

Katherine LaNasa described her last encounter with Dennis Hopper's ghost.

LaNasa described the last time Hopper came into her dreams after the gallery experience and said, "We were both in a cafeteria in Greece, and he told me that he was okay and that he wasn't in pain anymore and he was good. And I never heard from him again."

Hopper, one of Hollywood's defining figures and the director of the critically acclaimed film Easy Rider, passed away in 2010 at the age of 75 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Image of Katherine LaNasa and Dennis Hopper went on to marry other people.
Source: MEGA

Katherine LaNasa and Dennis Hopper went on to marry other people.

LaNasa and Hopper were married for three years, from 1989 to 1992, and share a son, Henry.

After his separation from LaNasa, Hopper married Victoria Duffy in 1996. However, he ended up getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage, just five months before he passed away.

The blonde beauty is currently married to Grant Show and has a daughter, Eloise.

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