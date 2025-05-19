NYC Foodie Favorites: Try These Top Places to Eat in New York City This Spring and Summer
Too many options, not enough time? Choosing where to eat can be stressful, especially when there's options on every block.
OK! has rounded up the best mouth-watering, aesthetic, feel-good restaurants and eateries we think you should try in and around New York City this spring and summer.
Meduza Mediterrania
Meduza Mediterrania is the upscale, high-energy dining experience, helmed by Noble 33 Co-Founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha in NYC's Meatpacking District. Its dining room — one of NYC's most beautifully designed — is the perfect backdrop for any occasion: whether a date night or a night out with a group of friends.
Its incredible lighting is conducive to an experience that creates a vibe like no other. The sprawling restaurant features three dining rooms, including a mezzanine private dining space and a lush greenscaped, glass-enclosed atrium.
Meduza's carefully curated and robust menu has choices for everyone, and beyond. We recommend the oysters, blufin and caviar, any of the steaks, the kale salad, lobster pasta and any of its mezze!
On the cocktail list you can't go wrong with the Meduza Margarita or the Garden of Eden Spritz. Through experimentation, creativity and a passion for culinary excellence, Meduza's team strives to surprise and delight with inventive flavors, techniques and presentations.
Oases
Oases is visionary new wellness collective, is transforming the holistic landscape in New York City with its groundbreaking concept in the heart of Chelsea. Encompassing several distinctive and carefully curated spaces – all mindfully rooted in the Ayurvedic principles of balance and harmony – OASES debuted its all-day Café and Bazaar in August 2024; followed closely by its full-service Restaurant and Bar, with an adjoining private dining and event space (The Tara Room).
The menus at OASES Cafe, and its recently opened Restaurant and Bar are inspired by Ayurveda practices, the ancient Indian system of medicine, emphasizing balance and harmony within the body. Recently, the restaurant launched its Golden Hour, its spin on Happy Hour with $14 specialty cocktails like its Matcha-tini and specially priced food items including its Crispy Tuna Rice, Oases Burger and, of course, its signature Momos made with Oases Founder Sonam Sangmo’s mother’s recipe.
Blackbarn
BLACKBARN, the farm-to-table restaurant from Award-Winning Chef John Doherty and Chef Brian Fowler celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025 that’s serving up a sophisticated take on modern American cuisine utilizing fresh ingredients from purveyors across the tri-state area to create a sustainable, memorable dining experience. A few of signatures that have been stalwarts on the menu since opening day include its Butternut Squash Ravioli, showstopping Tomahawk Steak for Two, Wild Mushroom Toast, Eight-Hour BBQ Beef Ribs and its housemade Apple Cider Donuts for dessert.
Massara
- OK! Guide to NYC's Hottest Restaurants & Bars: Where to Eat, Sip, and See Celebs in the City That Never Sleeps!
- New York City Hotspot L'Amico Is the Place to Be! Inside Chef Proprietor Laurent Tourondel's Rustic Italian Restaurant
- Hudson House Has Landed in Beverly Hills — Details on the New York City Inspired Eatery
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Massara (13 Broadway) is the newly opened second Italian restaurant from Chef Stefano Secchi and David Switzer. Like Rezdôra, Massara’s menu focuses on various pasta dishes, but with a focus on Southern Italy, specifically the cuisine of Campania, which includes Naples, Sorrento, the Amalfi Coast, and Capri. The restaurant centers around an open kitchen that features an Acunto pizza oven from Naples, set into a wall of glossy dark-teal tile. Also featured is a custom-built wood-burning grill, used to make steaks, branzino, zucchini, and eggplant. Hours: 11:30am-2:30pm & 5-11pm / Reservations
With the rise in popularity around the classic martini cocktail, the team at Tommy Tardies’ iconic Murray Hill restaurant, The Flatiron Room has turned some heads with their new cocktail menu which includes, a Pizza Martini, this savory martini has been the talk of influencers and celebrities guests alike. This cocktail features a fat-washed vodka base, infusion of olive oil and a sun-dried tomato liqueur giving a rich indulgent drink that is causing a lot of commotion among martini fans. This cocktail is best paired alongside, The Flatiron Room’s Michelin-starred Chef Jiho Kim’s new tasting menu available at the restaurant.
Ten11 Lounge
Ten11 Lounge — a sophisticated subterranean escape perfect for after-work drinks, intimate date nights, and weekend entertainment in the historic Life Hotel.
Descend the hidden stairs from the lobby (or enter directly from outside in the evening) and be immersed in a dimly lit ambiance accentuated by striking onyx walls, bar and tables.
Just 12 miles outside of the heart of Manhattan, J. Alexander’s in Clifton, N.J., is a contemporary American restaurant known for its wood-fired cuisine, carefully curated wine list and welcoming atmosphere. With a focus on quality ingredients and exceptional service, every meal is crafted to create a memorable dining experience for guests.