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Plastic surgery in Turkey is gaining global attention not only because of cost advantages, but also because of its hospital-based medical structure, experienced surgical teams, international accreditations, and patient-centered international care model. For international patients, this model offers a safer and more predictable treatment journey, combining surgical expertise, advanced hospital infrastructure, personalized planning, and comprehensive follow-up care within one destination.

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What Is the Current State of Plastic Surgery in Turkey? In 2025, the total number of people visiting Turkey to receive healthcare services surpassed 1.3 million. This growth shows that Turkey is no longer perceived only as a cost-efficient destination, but as a medically advanced country for international healthcare. Plastic surgery in Turkey has also evolved into a more hospital-based, quality-focused, and patient-centered field. For many international patients, the decision is now shaped by surgical safety, accredited hospital infrastructure, experienced medical teams, and a complete treatment journey rather than price alone. What Is Plastic Surgery in Turkey and How Is It Structured? Plastic surgery in Turkey is structured as a hospital-based medical specialty that involves reconstructive and aesthetic procedures performed under regulated surgical conditions. Plastic surgery treatments help improve bıth appearance and comfort by addressing concerns like excess skin, weakened muscles, and uneven contours, while creating a more balanced, natural-looking result. Unlike fragmented systems that are based on clinics, Turkey’s leading plastic surgery providers operate within hospital environments that include: Dedicated operating rooms and anesthesia teams

Advanced imaging and surgical planning technology

Multidisciplinary medical oversight

International patient coordination departments This hospital-centered model improves safety, communication, and long-term surgical outcomes.

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What Plastic Surgery Procedures Are Available in Turkey? Plastic surgery in Turkey includes a wide range of medically supervised procedures that aim to restore body contour, structural balance, and patient confidence. These procedures commonly include rhinoplasty, tummy tuck (abdominoplasty), liposuction, mommy makeover, and breast augmentation, all performed under regulated surgical protocols with full hospital support. In 2025 alone, more than 10,000 international plastic surgery patients received treatment through Rememore. With increasing global demand and expanded hospital capacity, this number is projected to exceed 20,000 in 2026. This level of procedural volume strengthens surgical consistency, improves clinical coordination, and ensures that international patients benefit from experienced medical teams, standardized safety protocols, and clearly defined treatment pathways. Why Is Plastic Surgery More Cost-Efficient in Turkey Without Lowering Quality? Plastic surgery in Turkey is often more affordable due to structural economic advantages rather than lower medical standards, as operational costs, favorable currency exchange rates, and high procedure volumes allow hospitals to provide advanced care in a more efficient and accessible way. For comparison: In the United States, tummy tuck surgery typically ranges between $8,000 and $15,000.

In Western Europe, the same procedure often costs between €6,000 and €10,000.

Tummy tuck in Turkey generally ranges between $1,500 and $6,000, depending on surgical complexity and hospital infrastructure.

At Rememore, one of the most preferred luxury clinics in Turkey, prices range from $2,500 to $15,000. These cost efficiencies are supported by centralized hospital systems, allowing surgeons to perform procedures within optimized clinical environments.

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How Do Accredited Hospitals Improve Plastic Surgery Safety in Turkey? Accredited hospitals improve plastic surgery safety because they operate under internationally recognized medical standards designed to protect patient health at every stage of surgery. Rememore operates directly within Memorial’s internationally accredited hospital infrastructure as its dedicated plastic surgery brand, rather than functioning as an external clinic network or intermediary organization. This structure allows patients to receive plastic surgery care within a hospital-based medical system supported by advanced operating rooms, regulated anesthesia protocols, multidisciplinary medical teams, and structured patient safety standards. Luxury plastic surgery clinics like Rememore, supported by a network of 13 internationally accredited hospitals serving patients from more than 160 countries annually, hold certifications such as: Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation

ISO certified laboratory systems

Regulated anesthesia and surgical protocols

Sterilization and infection prevention standards This accreditation framework ensures that plastic surgery procedures are performed in fully regulated hospital environments where safety, medical oversight, and surgical quality remain central throughout the patient journey.