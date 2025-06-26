NEWS BC.GAME Big Win: Player Turns $20 into $100K+ on 'Majestic Express Gold Run' Slot Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Massive 5,026.5x Win on Pragmatic Play’s High-Volatility Slot Makes Headlines A BC.GAME player wins $100,530 from a $20 bet on Majestic Express Gold Run by Pragmatic Play.

from a on Majestic Express Gold Run by Pragmatic Play. The win came with a 5,026.5x multiplier during the bonus round.

during the bonus round. The player is ranked VIP 84 on BC.GAME — one of the highest tiers in its loyalty program.

Article continues below advertisement

High Roller Spins $20 into $100K+ Some wins are lucky. Others are legendary. This one had all the right ingredients: a single $20 spin, a clean bonus entry, and a multiplier that just kept climbing. The player behind the win is no stranger to high-stakes slots. Public VIP data shows they’re ranked VIP 84 — one of the top tiers on BC.GAME. That level doesn’t come easy, and it usually means one thing: they know exactly what they’re doing. You can watch the full replay here: https://ouytp.itccgraoft.net/Rpo48PELpw

Article continues below advertisement

Which Slot Delivered the Win? Released in 2024, Majestic Express Gold Run is one of Pragmatic Play’s newer titles, and it’s already making waves among crypto casino players. Set against a backdrop of gold-laced train tracks, the slot is packed with fast spins, collection mechanics, and some serious bonus potential — up to 20,000x your bet, according to the provider. It’s bold, direct, and doesn’t waste time — a perfect match for players chasing big moments in a few high-stakes spins.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Behind the Spin? BC.GAME hasn’t shared the identity of the winner — but we do know they’re a VIP 84 high roller, which says a lot in itself. To reach that level, players typically need to accumulate over 9.2 million XP, which translates to more than $9.2 million in lifetime wagers. At that point, the game’s no longer just about wins — it’s about the perks that come with loyalty. High-ranking VIPs on BC.GAME unlock a suite of benefits: personalized bonuses, daily rakeback, faster withdrawals, higher-tier lucky draws, and round-the-clock support from a dedicated VIP host. They’re also invited to weigh in on future platform features — a level of access few ever reach.