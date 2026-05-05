BREAKING NEWS Frankie Valli Police Scare: Singer's Home Swarmed by Cops as Drug Addict Son Accused of Violating 92-Year-Old's Restraining Order Source: mega Cops were called to the singer's home over the weekend. Allie Fasanella May 5 2026, Updated 2:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Authorities were summoned to the home of Frankie Valli on Sunday, May 3, following a reported domestic incident. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed officers responded to the 92-year-old singer’s Los Angeles residence at around 5:05 p.m. local time after receiving a call about someone allegedly violating a restraining order connected to a domestic dispute. According to an outlet, a source said the situation involved The Four Seasons frontman's 38-year-old son, Francesco Valli, revealing Frankie and his younger son, Emilio Valli, were granted a three-year-old restraining order against him in 2024.

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Source: mega Frankie Valli has three sons.

Per dispatch audio, a man was "banging on the door demanding entry." Officers, including a police helicopter, arrived to the scene by 5:12 p.m., but the air craft left at approximately 5:14 p.m. But "another gall generated" at home regarding a "family dispute — restraining order violation" less than a minute later. "There was no evidence of a crime," an LAPD spokesperson told People, adding that no report was taken.

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Frankie Valli's Son Allegedly 'Threatened to Kill' Him

Source: mega A man was allegedly 'banging on the door' of his home.

However, in a statement to the publication, a representative for the singer said: "This is a private family matter, and it was resolved before the authorities arrived." In April 2024, the New York Post reported that Francesco suffers from drug addiction and allegedly "repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill" his famous father and younger brother. Emilio, who has a twin named Brando, supposedly claimed both he and Frankie were fearful for their safety after Francesco tried to break into the hitmaker's home in Encino, Calif.

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Frankie Valli Cut Off His Son Financially

Source: mega Frankie Valli obtained a restraining order against his son in 2024.

According to the Post, Emilio, then 29, told a court his brother had been threatening them both for "several months," but things escalated after Frankie cut Francesco off financially. The filing noted that Francesco was apparently "addicted to opiates" and Frankie refused to continue to support him unless he entered a rehab program. At the time, it was also reported that Francesco allegedly owed his two brothers a substantial amount of money and spent time in jail for drug possession. He also apparently stole personal items from his father that he then sold.

'The Valli Family Is No Different'

Source: mega The music legend's son allegedly threatened him with bodily harm.