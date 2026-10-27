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Porsha Williams Reveals Who Surprised Her the Most After Appearing on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'

split of Porsha Williams & Bravo cast.
Source: @PORSHA4REAL/INSTAGRAM

The star loved hanging with the other Bravo girls.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

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Porsha Williams revealed who surprised her from the Housewives world after appearing on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow.

"Ultimate Girls Trip was an amazing experience. For me, I had met a lot of these girls in passing at BravoCon. This trip, for me, was the best. I feel like they got the best of the best from each city to represent for the 20th anniversary — and being able to get to know Teresa better, I've seen her in passing before. Gizelle is my girl. Luann is crazy. Okay, that girl is crazy, but I love her type of crazy, and so it was just good to go to each city and just see them represent themselves. It was a good time," the reality star, 45, who is teaming up with Charmin to help raise toilet paper standards, exclusively told OK!.

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image of Porsha Williams said Luann is herself — on and off the camera.
Source: @TERESAGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Porsha Williams said Luann is herself — on and off the camera.

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"I would have to say Luann. She would love me talking about her so much. I think I'll talk about her more than she talks about herself, if that's possible," she added of who took her by surprise. "But no, Luann, only because when people meet me in person, they're like, 'Wow, you're like yourself. You're really like yourself.' And they're always surprised. I'm like, 'Why would I be different?' And she is truly herself. Over the years, I've loved how fun and free-spirited she is, and she's that times 10 in person."

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image of Porsha Williams said she was 'happy' to be around all the Bravo ladies.
Source: @PORSHA4REAL/INSTAGRAM

Porsha Williams said she was 'happy' to be around all the Bravo ladies.

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Ultimately, Williams, who appears on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was "happy" to be around all the Bravo legends, except she was a little hesitant to be intertwined with Gunvalson.

"I was like, we're probably going to be like oil and vinegar, and we probably won't mix, just because she seems so uptight, but by the end of the show, she loosened up. She was good. Teresa, I just didn't know, because, as I said, I met her in passing at BravoCon, and it was very brief. She was with the Jersey crew, but it was really good. She's really sensitive. She's really warm and quiet. Yeah, I like her," she shared.

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image of Porsha Williams got a break from the drama on 'RHOA.'
Source: @PORSHA4REAL/INSTAGRAM

Porsha Williams got a break from the drama on 'RHOA.'

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Williams is typically used to getting into tiffs on RHOA, but this time around, she said the vibes were different.

"It was just anticipation. How are these girls going to be? See, all of us in our groups, we feel very defensive. It's like, 'Oh, you're trying to come at me?' Or, 'What am I looking for next?' So, who am I going to have to handle? And this group, we're there to celebrate. We're there to have a good time. So it really wasn't any of that. Our beefs were very small because you're like, you know what I mean? It wasn't like, 'Oh, let's check your taxes.' It was none of that," she said of the show, adding she got a break from the typical drama. "And it helped me because that's what I brought. I feel like that's what I'm bringing into this season, for sure."

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image of Porsha Williams has 'always loved Charmin.'
Source: CHARMIN

Porsha Williams has 'always loved Charmin.'

In the meantime, the singer is booked and busy, including gushing about her partnership with Charmin to encourage consumers to raise their standards with Charmin Ultra Strong with Wider Sheets, the brand's biggest innovation in more than a decade.

"Yes, high standards for high-level clean. Listen, I have always loved Charmin, and now Charmin Ultra Strong has wider, stronger sheets. It's insane. How can you take a product that's amazing and take it to the next level? So it was a no-brainer for me. It works," she shared.

She added, "Charmin has been well-trusted for many, many years, and it's a fun brand. It goes along with me and who I am, just being kind of out there and having a good time. Having a great product and being able to express it in a fun way is good for me. And then, plus, when you have a brand that's been so good for so many years, and then they're getting better, to come out with a wider sheet that's cleaning you better, you can't do better than that. My entire house is high standards. Even my guest room. I was telling one of the executives, for me, when we think about a guest bathroom, you can't just slack on any type of tissue in that bathroom. You need to have high standards in there as well."

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