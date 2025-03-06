NEWS Power Couple Charisma & Brian Glassman Celebrate 10 Years of Glam, Success, and Global Domination!

Article continues below advertisement

The business elite of New York City joined together this past week to celebrate Charisma and Dr. Brian Scott Glassman’s remarkable ten-year journey of love and achievement at the newly reopened Armani/Ristorante on Madison Avenue where they hosted an awe-inspiring event that matched the timeless sophistication of the Glassmans. This celebration served as both a tribute to their journey together and a recognition of the powerful partnership that has transformed industries and established new excellence benchmarks.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The event united a select assembled friends from finance, fashion, technology, and luxury industries for a memorable night. The gathering of stylish attendees beneath the luxury brand’s dazzling interiors demonstrated how this event transcended traditional party boundaries and showcased the distinctive combination of Glassmans’ worldwide influence and their dedication to both business excellence and social engagement. The couple's impeccable taste and dedication to both their professional fields and personal passions were evident through every detail of the event including the breathtaking setting and the handpicked guest list. Charisma experienced decades filled with numerous professional victories. Charisma is from a business family where she gained early exposure to top-tier business operations. Instead of settling for past achievements she built her own career trajectory establishing herself as an influential executive leader. Charisma holds the position of Portfolio Head for Consumer Products, Luxury, and Retail at a top global consulting organization where she works with Fortune 500 brands to develop innovative strategies. She commands respect beyond her corporate role by consistently appearing as a preferred speaker and an upcoming Ted talk. Her Executive MBA program at Columbia Business School proves her dedication to continuous personal development besides her credentials from Harvard and NYU.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charisma is a global business executive demonstrating her strong determination and steadfast perseverance. She played a key role in combining retail, technology and business strategy while establishing herself as a leading voice in luxury branding and international markets. Her talent for establishing rapport with diverse individuals combined with her strategic thinking abilities positions her as a leading influencer in her industry. The most unique aspect of Charisma's impact stems from her power to motivate others, especially women and budding leaders to expand their dreams and challenge conventional limits. Meanwhile, Brian’s path has been equally remarkable. His Purdue University Ph.D. in Innovation Management launched his 25-year career leading product development across software, automotive, energy sectors and now his focus is technology. In his role as Chief Product Officer at an AI startup Brian leads groundbreaking generative AI advancements which transform daily technology interactions through his expert knowledge. Brian demonstrates visionary leadership through work that is transforming the future of innovation beyond previously imagined limits.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Glassmans have achieved remarkable professional success yet their philanthropic commitments remain exceptionally inspirational. Charisma shows her dedication to making a tangible impact in the world through her work with the American India Foundation and her leadership in numerous educational and social programs. Her position on the Executive Committees for the Harvard Business School Club of New York enables her to cultivate upcoming business leaders who adopt her personal principles of social responsibility and innovation. The couple views giving back as critical as their achievements and strives to use their accomplishments to drive positive change at local and worldwide levels. The Glassmans continue to push forward and strive for new accomplishments as they mark their 10th anniversary. The Glassmans continue their journey as they write new daily chapters that demonstrate their ongoing contributions through innovation and leadership while creating social impact. Charisma’s luxury market expertise combined with Brian’s technological innovations demonstrates how shared values can unite two individuals to create impactful results. The partnership between the Glassmans demonstrates that true success extends beyond money and status to creating enduring legacies that positively impact the world.