'We Must Pray': Donald Trump Reacts After Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Shot During Speaking Engagement in Utah
Conservative activist and Donald Trump supporter Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, for his youth organization Turning Point USA.
"What we know currently is that Charlie Kirk was about 20 minutes into his presentation when we heard shots fired from a nearby building and to the best of our knowledge he was hit and taken with his security team away from the premises, and the courtyard was cleared," a UVU spokeswoman said, per a news outlet.
Charlie Kirk Shot at Speaking Engagement in Utah
“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," FBI Director Kash Patel stated on the situation. "Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response."
Donald Trump Reacts to Shooting
The POTUS also commented, writing on Truth Social, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"
A video on social media showed the suspected shooter, a man with gray hair, being arrested, and it was confirmed he was in custody.
Witness Recalls What Went Down
Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who was at the event, told Fox News of the gathering, "People were there. And there were lots of them. You know, he came out, he was throwing hats, riling up the crowd."
Chaffetz said the first question Kirk, 31, answered had to due with religion, while the second inquiry was about "transgender shootings" and "mass killings."
"When that happened, when that question came out, and he’s you know, he’s going to have the interaction, one shot. I was watching Charlie," he recalled. "I can’t say that I saw blood. I can’t say that I saw him get hit, but I did see him fall immediately backwards into his left."
"As soon as the shot went out, everybody hit the deck and everybody started scattering and yelling and screaming, as you might imagine," the Republican continued. "And I went from watching Charlie Kirk to looking over to make sure our daughter and our son-in-law were okay."
At this time, Kirk's condition is not known.
More to come...