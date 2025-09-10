or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Donald Trump
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'We Must Pray': Donald Trump Reacts After Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Shot During Speaking Engagement in Utah

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: mega
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Conservative activist and Donald Trump supporter Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, for his youth organization Turning Point USA.

"What we know currently is that Charlie Kirk was about 20 minutes into his presentation when we heard shots fired from a nearby building and to the best of our knowledge he was hit and taken with his security team away from the premises, and the courtyard was cleared," a UVU spokeswoman said, per a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Shot at Speaking Engagement in Utah

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Source: mega

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," FBI Director Kash Patel stated on the situation. "Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Reacts to Shooting

The POTUS also commented, writing on Truth Social, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

A video on social media showed the suspected shooter, a man with gray hair, being arrested, and it was confirmed he was in custody.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Witness Recalls What Went Down

Photo of An eyewitness at the scene saw Kirk 'fall' after a shot rang out.
Source: @charliekirk1776/instagram

An eyewitness at the scene saw Kirk 'fall' after a shot rang out.

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who was at the event, told Fox News of the gathering, "People were there. And there were lots of them. You know, he came out, he was throwing hats, riling up the crowd."

Chaffetz said the first question Kirk, 31, answered had to due with religion, while the second inquiry was about "transgender shootings" and "mass killings."

"When that happened, when that question came out, and he’s you know, he’s going to have the interaction, one shot. I was watching Charlie," he recalled. "I can’t say that I saw blood. I can’t say that I saw him get hit, but I did see him fall immediately backwards into his left."

Photo Kirk is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Kirk is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump.

"As soon as the shot went out, everybody hit the deck and everybody started scattering and yelling and screaming, as you might imagine," the Republican continued. "And I went from watching Charlie Kirk to looking over to make sure our daughter and our son-in-law were okay."

At this time, Kirk's condition is not known.

More to come...

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.