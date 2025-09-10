'We Must Pray': Donald Trump Reacts After Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Shot During Speaking Engagement in Utah

Article continues below advertisement

Conservative activist and Donald Trump supporter Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, for his youth organization Turning Point USA. "What we know currently is that Charlie Kirk was about 20 minutes into his presentation when we heard shots fired from a nearby building and to the best of our knowledge he was hit and taken with his security team away from the premises, and the courtyard was cleared," a UVU spokeswoman said, per a news outlet.

Charlie Kirk Shot at Speaking Engagement in Utah

Source: mega Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," FBI Director Kash Patel stated on the situation. "Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response."

Donald Trump Reacts to Shooting

The POTUS also commented, writing on Truth Social, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" A video on social media showed the suspected shooter, a man with gray hair, being arrested, and it was confirmed he was in custody.

Witness Recalls What Went Down

Source: @charliekirk1776/instagram An eyewitness at the scene saw Kirk 'fall' after a shot rang out.

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who was at the event, told Fox News of the gathering, "People were there. And there were lots of them. You know, he came out, he was throwing hats, riling up the crowd." Chaffetz said the first question Kirk, 31, answered had to due with religion, while the second inquiry was about "transgender shootings" and "mass killings." "When that happened, when that question came out, and he’s you know, he’s going to have the interaction, one shot. I was watching Charlie," he recalled. "I can’t say that I saw blood. I can’t say that I saw him get hit, but I did see him fall immediately backwards into his left."

Source: mega Kirk is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump.