Pre-Holiday Home Gym Gift Guide: Top 7 Premium Fitness Items for Your Space

As we get closer to Thanksgiving and the holiday season, now is the perfect time to give thought to upgrading your home gym, or dropping subtle (or not-so-subtle) hints to your loved ones about what you’d love to train with all winter long. The right gear not only boosts motivation, but also helps you maintain consistency when gym visits might drop off. Below are seven home gym picks that work across cardio, strength and smart-tech, offering real performance value (not just hype). ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 1. Pure Plank Website: gopureplank.com This innovative board was created by professional wrestlers Adam Copeland and Jay Reso as a way to make core training more ergonomic and accessible, particularly for those who’ve dealt with injuries or want to upgrade their plank form. It features cushioned forearm/hand support, removable handles, and a companion app to track progress and keep the routine fresh. The focus on core strength makes this a smart pick because a strong mid-section supports posture, balance, and overall movement, especially important in home-gym setups. And because it’s compact and approachable, it works whether you’re just starting or layering into a bigger system.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 2. Peloton Bike Website: onepeloton.com If cardio is half the battle and you love immersive training, the Peloton Bike is a top-tier gift. It offers a 21.5″ HD touchscreen, live and on-demand classes, and a sleek design that fits into most spaces. Its relatively compact footprint makes it viable for a home gym, and the social, leaderboard-driven elements help keep motivation high. For someone who enjoys structured workouts, leaderboards or instructor-led sessions, this is a gift that keeps giving all year long. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 3. Tonal 2 Intelligent Home Gym Website: tonal.com This wall-mounted smart trainer brings the strength-training gym into your home with advanced tech, adaptive resistance and full-body capability. As reported by The Verge, the Tonal 2 includes up to 250 lbs of digital resistance, AI-powered form monitoring, and a broad library of workouts. If someone on your gift list is serious about strength training but lacks space for multiple machines or a full rack, this is a premium solution. It covers everything from strength to mobility to HIIT, all in one sleek unit.

Source: SUPPLIED

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 4. Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym Website: bowflex.com For full-body strength training with minimal travel to the gym, this Bowflex unit delivers high versatility in a reasonably compact footprint. It supports over 70 exercises using the Power Rod® resistance system and includes stations for legs, lats, presses, pulls and more. Whether the recipient is building muscle, toning, or loves a mixed routine, this gives them room to grow at home. It’s a great gift for someone ready to commit to a home-based training zone. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 5. OxeFit XS1 All‑in‑One Home Gym Website: oxefit.com This machine blends premium design, space-efficiency and high-functionality—ideal for a home setup that doubles as part of your living space. The XS1 supports strength and conditioning and integrates smart tech into the system, for someone who cares not just what they train with, but how the gear fits into their home aesthetic. If the gift recipient is a design-conscious fitness lover who wants high-end gear, this one checks both boxes. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 6. PRx Performance Profile PRO Functional Trainer Website: prxperformance.com This functional trainer offers cable arms, adjustable features and a robust build for serious training at home. It’s less flashy than some smart machines, but for someone who values versatility, performance and future-proofing their home gym—it’s an excellent gift. Whether they’re focusing on functional movement, strength, or building a custom home setup, this machine will serve them well for years. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 7. RitFit M1 Smith Machine Website: ritfitsports.com Rounding out the list is the RitFit M1 Smith Machine—a compact but serious all-in-one rig that includes a Smith bar, cable crossover system, plate storage and a versatile footprint. For someone who lifts heavy or wants gym-style equipment at home, this is a meaningful gift. It projects commitment, and is built to support compound lifts, strength progressions and long-term gym growth without leaving home.

