Pregnant Elsa Hosk Shows Off Her Growing Belly in Daring Nude Photos

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Elsa Hosk is feeling more confident than ever as she shows off her pregnancy curves. "👼🏻 loves Japan 🤍," the former Victoria's Secret Angel, 37, captioned a sultry set of Instagram photos on Sunday, May 3.

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Elsa Hosk Stripped Her Clothes for the Camera

Source: @elsahosk/Instagram Elsa Hosk shared NSFW photos from a recent trip to Japan.

Hosk posed in a pair of tiny white boyshorts while kneeling on her bed, using only a sheet to cover herself. The blonde bombshell wore her bright blonde hair in loose waves as she struck a classic supermodel pout. In another stunning shot, the model posed completely nude in front of a floor-to-ceiling window, which showcased a dramatic city skyline filled with skyscrapers. Her growing belly was on full display, as she used only her hands to cover her bare chest.

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Elsa Hosk Showed Off Her Pregnant Belly

Source: @elsahosk/Instagram Elsa Hosk took advantage of the floor-to-ceiling windows in her Japan hotel suite.

Hosk also included a black-and-white photo of herself leaning on the banister of her bed, posing in the tiny underwear as she tousled her hair. Fans couldn't get enough of the model's bold energy, flooding the comments section with praise. "You're glowing 🥹🤍," said one fan, while another follower added, "You’re so beautiful pregnant! I’m just a couple of months behind you and this is goals❤️." A third admirer raved, "You’re so beautiful. I love to see you showing the beauty of pregnancy."

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Elsa Hosk Announced Second Pregnancy in April

Source: @elsahosk/Instagram Elsa Hosk revealed she was expecting baby No. 2 in April.

Hosk announced last month that she was expecting her second child with fiancé Tony Daly. "Been growing a little nugget for the last 6 months!!! 💖," she wrote via Instagram on April 9 alongside a photo of herself and her daughter, Tuulikki, whom the couple welcomed in February 2021.

Elsa Hosk and Tony Daly Got Engaged in September 2025

Source: @elsahosk/Instagram Tony Daly and Elsa Hosk announced their engagement in September 2025.