Pregnant Elsa Hosk Shows Off Her Growing Belly in Daring Nude Photos
May 4 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Elsa Hosk is feeling more confident than ever as she shows off her pregnancy curves.
"👼🏻 loves Japan 🤍," the former Victoria's Secret Angel, 37, captioned a sultry set of Instagram photos on Sunday, May 3.
Elsa Hosk Stripped Her Clothes for the Camera
Hosk posed in a pair of tiny white boyshorts while kneeling on her bed, using only a sheet to cover herself.
The blonde bombshell wore her bright blonde hair in loose waves as she struck a classic supermodel pout.
In another stunning shot, the model posed completely nude in front of a floor-to-ceiling window, which showcased a dramatic city skyline filled with skyscrapers.
Her growing belly was on full display, as she used only her hands to cover her bare chest.
Elsa Hosk Showed Off Her Pregnant Belly
Hosk also included a black-and-white photo of herself leaning on the banister of her bed, posing in the tiny underwear as she tousled her hair.
Fans couldn't get enough of the model's bold energy, flooding the comments section with praise.
"You're glowing 🥹🤍," said one fan, while another follower added, "You’re so beautiful pregnant! I’m just a couple of months behind you and this is goals❤️."
A third admirer raved, "You’re so beautiful. I love to see you showing the beauty of pregnancy."
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Elsa Hosk Announced Second Pregnancy in April
Hosk announced last month that she was expecting her second child with fiancé Tony Daly.
"Been growing a little nugget for the last 6 months!!! 💖," she wrote via Instagram on April 9 alongside a photo of herself and her daughter, Tuulikki, whom the couple welcomed in February 2021.
Elsa Hosk and Tony Daly Got Engaged in September 2025
The star's second pregnancy comes less than a year after Hosk and the Danish entrepreneur announced their engagement in September 2025.
"I said yessss 💍 in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met😭10 years in — you and me baby @tomtomdaly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Hosk wrote in the caption of the post, where she showed off a stunning oval-cut diamond ring.
She included several photos of the floral-filled, candlelit proposal, which appeared to be followed by a surprise engagement party.
Hosk and Daly first met in 2015 and are known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, though their daughter will occasionally make rare appearances on the model's social media pages.