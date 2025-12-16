Prenuvo: The Full-Body Scan Celebrities Love — and Why the 'Noninvasive' MRI Could Help You Live Longer

Article continues below advertisement

From Kim Kardashian to Jessie James Decker, these celebrities are all about early detection, which is why they are turning to Prenuvo to get a full-body scan. "Prenuvo offers advanced whole-body, proactive health scans that comprehensively examine your body in under an hour. The scans are radiation and contrast-free, noninvasive and provide detailed information on hundreds of conditions, from early-stage cancers to chronic diseases. Every scan is reviewed by our team of radiologists, giving people a clear picture of their health and next steps," Alina Ioani, VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, exclusively tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prenuvo 'Prenuvo offers advanced whole-body, proactive health scans that comprehensively examine your body in under an hour,' Alina Ioani, VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships said.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our healthcare system is designed to treat illnesses after they occur, rather than prevent them. Most people only find out something is wrong once symptoms appear, which is often too late. Prenuvo offers another path. By giving people visibility into what’s happening inside their bodies early on, we help them catch potential issues before they become serious. It’s about giving people control over their own health and peace of mind through knowledge, not fear," she continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram Many celebrities have relied to Prenuvo to check on their health.

Article continues below advertisement

The brand's mission is to shift healthcare from reactive "sick care" to proactive care. "We want people to take ownership of their health and have the information they need before symptoms appear. Prenuvo is building a model of healthcare that focuses on prevention, early detection and empowerment through data. The goal is simple: help people live longer, healthier lives by understanding what’s happening in their bodies now, not years from now," she explains.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prenuvo There are different options, depending on what you're looking for.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

There are different options, depending on what you're looking for. "We also offer our Whole Body scan, which evaluates 33 organs for hundreds of conditions, and our Torso scan, which focuses on the major organs in the chest, abdomen, and pelvis. Each option offers a different level of insight based on what someone wants to learn about their health," she says. "People can see what’s happening inside of their bodies often before symptoms arise. They receive a patient-friendly report that shows what’s normal, what to watch, and what might require a follow-up. It’s not a diagnosis, but a roadmap that helps people and their doctors act early and confidently."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian posted about Prenuvo online.

Article continues below advertisement

Due to "increased rates of cancer in young people and cancers being caught too late," it's imperative to get checked out sooner than later. "Waiting for symptoms often means waiting too long. Our scans give people a chance to intervene earlier and make informed decisions about their health before something becomes serious," the businesswoman shares. "Prenuvo gives people insights into their health that they can then discuss in depth with their healthcare provider so they can then implement meaningful lifestyle changes. Some conditions detected early can possibly be course-corrected through lifestyle interventions, while cancer caught early can have more treatment options. Many patients share that seeing their results motivates them to adjust their lifestyle, whether it’s around exercise, alcohol use, or nutrition. The point is empowerment through knowledge, not fear," she adds.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prenuvo 'Women in particular find that they finally feel seen and heard,' the businesswoman said.