President Donald Trump Drags 'Deranged Lunatic' Seth Meyers as He Calls His Show 'Illegal'
Nov. 2 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump had some strong words for Seth Meyers.
In a Saturday, November 1, Truth Social post, the politician, 79, roasted the host's live performances.
Trump called out Meyers' behavior and implied that NBC should put an end to his show, Late Night With Seth Meyers.
"Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise," the president asserted. "I watched his show the other night for the first time in years. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic."
He continued, "Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!"
Trump's recent comments come after Meyers hosted a segment titled "Seth Translates Trump to English" on Thursday, October 30. The 51-year-old referenced a speech the Republican gave to U.S. Navy troops near Japan earlier this week.
"If anyone dares to say anything less than glowing, Trump loses his s---," Meyers said, alluding to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s negative remarks about his lecture. "Trump thinks that if you say something mean about him, that’s treason."
- Donald Trump Lashes Out at Seth Meyers in Unhinged Rant Over 'Sick Rumors' About Talk Show Host's 2024 Contract Extension
- Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Suggesting Comcast Should 'Pay a Big Price' After Seth Meyers Jokes About His Hush Money Sentencing
- 'Racist Doofus': Late Night Host Seth Meyers Rips Into Donald Trump for Comparing the Left to Hitler
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump made similar claims about Meyers in a Truth Social post from August.
"There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers," he quipped. "He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!"
In January, the president again dragged Meyers in a Truth Social share.
"How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a ‘network’ run by a truly bad group of people — Remember, they also run MSDNC," he said. "I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast."
Trump added, "These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these ‘in kind’ contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party. These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"