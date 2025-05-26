or
OK Magazine
Is 'Pretty Woman 2' in the Works? Richard Gere Says It Would Be a 'Big Mistake'

Richard Gere said making 'Pretty Woman 2' would be a 'big mistake.'

May 26 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Could the 1990 film Pretty Woman be remade in today's world?

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts starred in the movie 'Pretty Woman.'

In a desperate bid for a sequel, an AI-generated trailer recently captured the attention of social media, leaving viewers aching for a dose of nostalgia featuring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts — but don’t get your hopes up just yet.

Gere himself weighed in during a candid chat with Extra! in 2024, declaring that any sequel "wouldn't work."

Richard Gere hinted at a reunion, but said it would depend on the right script.

Richard Gere

However, there's a glimmer of hope. The seasoned actor hinted at the possibility of a reunion, but only if the script "was right" while chatting with a news outlet in April.

Is there still a chance for the magic to be rekindled, or will the audience have to keep dreaming of those romantic encounters in Rodeo Drive?

Richard Gere played a wealthy businessman in 'Pretty Woman.'

In the movie, Gere played Edward Lewis alongside Roberts, a s-- worker who was hired by Gere's character.

“I'm so proud of that movie and proud of the work process that we did to create that movie,” he told host Scott Feinberg on The Hollywood Reporter’s "Awards Chatter" podcast. “And I'm not only proud, I'm thankful for that movie because it allowed me to do a lot of other things too.”

Though the movie is a fan-favorite, Gere didn't always like the storyline. “There was no character,” Gere said. “So, I read this thing, and I said, ‘It's not for me.’"

'Pretty Woman' celebrated its 35th anniversary in March.

“We ended up, you know, really trying to find a character there that made sense within the structure and, you know, the essence of what that piece was,” Gere explained. “To make it heartfelt, to make it charming, make it fun, make it s---, you know? And we all loved each other. Great trust, we had a wonderful time, and we had no idea that it was gonna be what it was.”

The movie, which was directed by Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, celebrated its 35th anniversary in March.

“I don’t think any of us knew it was going to be part of the zeitgeist of the universe when we were making it. I mean, we came to work hard and do the best work we could do, and we had a wonderful time," Gere said.

