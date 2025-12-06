EXCLUSIVE Prince George Assassination and Kidnapping Fears Erupt: The Alerts Are the Real Reason Prince William and Wife Kate Are Keeping Name of His Next School Secret Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are not announcing where Prince George is going to school next year out of an abundance of caution. Aaron Tinney Dec. 6 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Prince George is at the center of what sources describe as an unprecedented security alert over potential assassination and kidnapping threats against the young royal, prompting Prince William and Princess Kate to withhold the name of the secondary school he will join in September 2026 until the very last moment. The future king is due to move to a new school next year, with Eton College and Marlborough College widely viewed as the two leading options.

Source: MEGA Prince George's new school is a secret.

But senior royal aides and education advisers say the Waleses have decided even confirming the choice could trigger security vulnerabilities, especially as the family continues to navigate public appearances after Kate's lengthy recovery from her cancer scare and William's training to take the throne from his ill father King Charles.

The couple, who moved their three children to Lambrook School in Berkshire in 2022, are now said to be preparing for a far more complex transition for their eldest. A palace security source said: "The alert over George's safety is real and it's serious. Threat monitoring spiked the moment discussions about George's next school began circulating. That's why the family is determined to keep the location under wraps."

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping the school under wraps.

Another official with deep knowledge of the Wales family's protection team added: "Scenarios ranging from coordinated disruption to direct attempts to reach him have been run through. The fewer people who know in advance where he is going to be schooled, the safer he is from the likes of kidnappers and terror outfits."

An insider said the Waleses had always managed educational decisions with late-stage announcements. They added: "If the Waleses follow the pattern they've set, they won't reveal George's school until the very last moment – potentially not even until September 2026. They know that the school and George's future classmates will face intense attention the second it's announced, and they want to limit that as much as possible so he can settle in quietly." A senior education adviser familiar with several high-profile families agreed, saying: "If William and Kate were worried about outside attention before, it's been amplified dramatically now. For them, keeping the school under wraps isn't merely a preference – it's a safeguard."

The question of whether George will attend Eton or Marlborough remains open, though Eton is the more likely option due to its compatibility with modern royal expectations. A source said: "Eton still seems the strongest contender for George. It's viewed as both traditional and expectation-busting in its educational approach, and is now full of confident boys. That mix aligns with the values this generation of royals is said to prioritize." When the Wales family moved to Windsor in 2022, they waited until just two weeks before the school term to announce that George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would attend Lambrook.

Source: MEGA The couple moved their three children to Lambrook School in Berkshire in 2022.