After Returning to the U.K., Prince Harry Says Archie and Lilibet Are Happy at Their New Schools

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Prince Harry and his family have returned to the U.K., and now even his kids seem to be adjusting there just fine. While talking to Canadian broadcaster CTV recently after a skydive outside Toronto, Harry confessed that Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are happy at their new schools in England. The skydive was notably carried out to fulfill a promise to Ed Marshall, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, as well as to raise awareness for military charities.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry confessed that Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are happy at their new schools in England.

Harry said, “The kids are happy in school, and it gives me a chance to really focus on Invictus in Birmingham. The games are in July next year.” Following their move back in August, Archie and Lilibet were reported to have moved to an undisclosed new school after just two days in class. The family’s decision reportedly came after claims that heavy traffic and an extended commute put an additional strain on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security detail.

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Prince Harry Addressed His Family's Return to the U.K.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry said it felt 'great' to be back on British soil while speaking about his family's return to the U.K.

Besides talking about his children settling into their new school, Harry also spoke more about the family's return. He said, “It’s been great. It’s been great to be back on British soil.” At the same time, he also added, "Canada has a very special place in my heart," as a message to the Canadians as they navigate tensions with the U.S. "I love every single thing about Canada. And I think Canada plays an incredibly important part in moral leadership in today's world," he added.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry was also questioned about his and his wife Meghan Markle's motivation for moving back to his home country after spending the last six years building a life for themselves in Montecito, California.

During the interview, Harry was also questioned about his and his wife Meghan Markle's motivation for moving back to his home country after spending the last six years building a life for themselves in Montecito, California. Their decision to move out of the palace and the country altogether came in 2020, after the two stepped down from their duties as working royals. Now that they have returned, Harry previously said the move was for personal and financial reasons. But while he mentioned there being “lots of reasons” behind their moving back, he played coy about the rest, saying he didn't wish to overshadow his work for Canadian veterans.

King Charles Reinforced Harry and Meghan as 'Private Citizens'

Source: MEGA Just two weeks into their return to the U.K., King Charles ruled out a return to official duties for Prince Harry.