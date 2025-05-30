or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Remains 'Tight' With the Royal Family — Has She Stolen Meghan Markle's Thunder?

Photos of Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Cressida Bonas remains close to the royal family even after Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle.

By:

May 29 2025, Published 9:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's whirlwind romance with Cressida Bonas may have ended back in 2014, but the sparks of their connection are still flying in the royal court!

A source said Bonas has remained a beloved figure among the royals and continues to be a confidante for both Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cressida Bonas
Source: MEGA

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry's relationship started in 2012 and ended 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

“Cressida has always been a part of the aristocratic set and it’s not like she and Harry had a bad break-up, they ended on good terms so it’s not a surprise to anyone that she’s remained tight with his family,” the insider revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

The love story blossomed in May 2012 when Princess Eugenie played matchmaker, igniting a romance that enchanted royal watchers. Harry, now 40, bared his heart in his explosive memoir, Spare, recounting a hilariously “painfully awkward” first kiss attempt that had readers laughing.

Article continues below advertisement

“I leaned in to give her a kiss, but my aim was off,” he shared, reminiscing about the light-hearted moment.

“She turned, I tried again on the return trip and we managed something like a graze. But then came the good news,” he continued. “Cressida was game to try again.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Cressida Bonas is still close with the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

The magic of their partnership wasn't just in the laughter. In a moment of profound connection, Harry unlocked the painful prison surrounding his emotions. His memories of Bonas included the moment she became the first person to help him grieve the tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana, in a heart-wrenching confession.

Article continues below advertisement

“She was the first person to help me across that barrier, to help me unleash the tears,” Harry said. “It was cathartic, it accelerated our bond and added an element rare in past relationships: immense gratitude.”

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry at the recent Invictus Games.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry broke it off with Cressida Bonas.

Article continues below advertisement

The Invictus Games founder ultimately called it quits with Bonas, acknowledging the deep affection but recognizing “massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty — but not love everlasting.” The former model has bounced back beautifully and is currently expecting her second child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, whom she tied the knot with in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonas remains “especially close to Eugenie, but she’s friendly with Beatrice and with William and Kate as well," the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

“She’s just a very easygoing and likable person,” the insider added. "She avoids gossip and drama and is someone that’s known to blend well with any group, so she’s often invited to royal gatherings. She even made the guest list for Harry’s wedding, which says a lot.”

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Cressida Bonas attending royal weddings
Source: MEGA

Cressida Bonas is especially close to Princess Eugenie.

Rumors may swirl, but there seems to be no direct competition between Bonas and Meghan, 43. The source commented on their dynamic, noting, “You’d think Meghan would have been bothered having her at the wedding, but if she was, she never let it show."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.