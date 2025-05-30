Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Remains 'Tight' With the Royal Family — Has She Stolen Meghan Markle's Thunder?
Prince Harry's whirlwind romance with Cressida Bonas may have ended back in 2014, but the sparks of their connection are still flying in the royal court!
A source said Bonas has remained a beloved figure among the royals and continues to be a confidante for both Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
“Cressida has always been a part of the aristocratic set and it’s not like she and Harry had a bad break-up, they ended on good terms so it’s not a surprise to anyone that she’s remained tight with his family,” the insider revealed.
The love story blossomed in May 2012 when Princess Eugenie played matchmaker, igniting a romance that enchanted royal watchers. Harry, now 40, bared his heart in his explosive memoir, Spare, recounting a hilariously “painfully awkward” first kiss attempt that had readers laughing.
“I leaned in to give her a kiss, but my aim was off,” he shared, reminiscing about the light-hearted moment.
“She turned, I tried again on the return trip and we managed something like a graze. But then came the good news,” he continued. “Cressida was game to try again.”
The magic of their partnership wasn't just in the laughter. In a moment of profound connection, Harry unlocked the painful prison surrounding his emotions. His memories of Bonas included the moment she became the first person to help him grieve the tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana, in a heart-wrenching confession.
“She was the first person to help me across that barrier, to help me unleash the tears,” Harry said. “It was cathartic, it accelerated our bond and added an element rare in past relationships: immense gratitude.”
The Invictus Games founder ultimately called it quits with Bonas, acknowledging the deep affection but recognizing “massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty — but not love everlasting.” The former model has bounced back beautifully and is currently expecting her second child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, whom she tied the knot with in 2020.
“She’s just a very easygoing and likable person,” the insider added. "She avoids gossip and drama and is someone that’s known to blend well with any group, so she’s often invited to royal gatherings. She even made the guest list for Harry’s wedding, which says a lot.”
Rumors may swirl, but there seems to be no direct competition between Bonas and Meghan, 43. The source commented on their dynamic, noting, “You’d think Meghan would have been bothered having her at the wedding, but if she was, she never let it show."