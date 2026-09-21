ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Media Treatment Carries 'Echoes' of Princess Diana, Brother Earl Spencer Says Source: MEGA Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media treatment carries 'echoes' of the late Princess of Wales. OK! Staff Sept. 21 2026, Updated 5:22 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Earl Spencer is comparing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media treatment to that of Princess Diana. Talking to the BBC recently, Earl said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's treatment by the media has "echoes" of what happened to his sister and the late Princess of Wales. Describing the press coverage of Harry and Meghan as a "cancerous influence in their life."

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Earl Spencer Was Asked If Diana Would 'Identify' With the Scrutiny Surrounding Harry & Meghan

Source: MEGA Earl Spencer was asked if he believed Princess Diana would 'identify' with the scrutiny that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face.

While talking to Laura Kuenssberg at his Althorp estate, Earl was asked if he believed Diana would "identify" with the scrutiny that Harry and Meghan face. He replied, "If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or the couple that you were mentioning, Harry and Meghan, you know, they can be really, really unpleasant." "And I think it would be really beholden on people to learn from Diana's example," he continued.

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Source: MEGA Earl Spencer said that he saw Princess Diana 'tears of despair' while describing the impact of media coverage on her.

"I'm not here to speak for Harry and Meghan, but for anyone who's being destroyed in this way daily," Earl went on to say. He then revealed that he saw Diana's "tears of despair" while describing the impact of media coverage on her, adding that she was "very, very sensitive to criticism." Earl also said that his sister was "really brought low by all that criticism," describing it as a "pity" to see "echoes of that now" in the treatment of his nephew Harry and Meghan.

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Earl Commented on the Media Perception that He was on 'Harry's Side'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently returned to the U.K. from California six years after stepping back from royal duties.

Earl also commented on the media perception that he was "on Harry's side," insisting, "I'm on my deceased sister's sons' side, both of them, and if either of them wanted anything, then I'd be equally there for them." His words come after Harry and Meghan's repeated criticism of the media. The Sussexes have recently returned to the U.K. from California six years after stepping back from royal duties.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been critical of their treatment by the British press as well as the support they received from the Royal Family.