Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Media Treatment Carries 'Echoes' of Princess Diana, Brother Earl Spencer Says
Sept. 21 2026, Updated 5:22 a.m. ET
Earl Spencer is comparing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media treatment to that of Princess Diana.
Talking to the BBC recently, Earl said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's treatment by the media has "echoes" of what happened to his sister and the late Princess of Wales.
Describing the press coverage of Harry and Meghan as a "cancerous influence in their life."
Earl Spencer Was Asked If Diana Would 'Identify' With the Scrutiny Surrounding Harry & Meghan
While talking to Laura Kuenssberg at his Althorp estate, Earl was asked if he believed Diana would "identify" with the scrutiny that Harry and Meghan face.
He replied, "If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or the couple that you were mentioning, Harry and Meghan, you know, they can be really, really unpleasant."
"And I think it would be really beholden on people to learn from Diana's example," he continued.
"I'm not here to speak for Harry and Meghan, but for anyone who's being destroyed in this way daily," Earl went on to say.
He then revealed that he saw Diana's "tears of despair" while describing the impact of media coverage on her, adding that she was "very, very sensitive to criticism."
Earl also said that his sister was "really brought low by all that criticism," describing it as a "pity" to see "echoes of that now" in the treatment of his nephew Harry and Meghan.
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Earl Commented on the Media Perception that He was on 'Harry's Side'
Earl also commented on the media perception that he was "on Harry's side," insisting, "I'm on my deceased sister's sons' side, both of them, and if either of them wanted anything, then I'd be equally there for them."
His words come after Harry and Meghan's repeated criticism of the media.
The Sussexes have recently returned to the U.K. from California six years after stepping back from royal duties.
This also follows previous news about Earl saying he was "telling the truth" when he claimed King Charles said people would forget Diana "soon enough" in a phone call in the days after her death, per the BBC.
Following his accusations against the King, the Palace issued a strongly worded response to his claims.
That statement said the King was "mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss".