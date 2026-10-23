Prince Harry Reveals His and Meghan Markle's Move to the U.K. Was a Last-Minute Decision: 'Very Short'

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Prince Harry revealed that his family's return to the U.K. came together unexpectedly, despite previously considering the possibility of relocating with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet. "We've had plans in the past, and I think for lots of people, it's like, if you're going to make a big move like this, that's going to take a lot of planning. For us, it was very short," Harry said. After leaving royal duties in 2020 and living in California for six years, Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in August.

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Prince Harry Explains Why the Family's Move Happened So Quickly

Source: MEGA Prince Harry admitted that his family's return to the U.K. was not something they had planned far in advance.

Harry said they had talked about moving back to Britain, but it finally happened when the time was right. "It wasn't something that we planned for a long time," he said. "We've considered, but for us, when certain stars align, and it's clear that this should or probably will end up being the case, then we lean into that."

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Prince Harry Wants Archie and Lilibet to Experience His Childhood Home

Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM Prince Harry said he wants Archie and Lilibet to experience the positive aspects of his childhood in Britain.

The move also held personal significance for Harry because of his British roots. "To actually have my whole family there with me, the place that I grew up, wanting to be able to show my kids where I grew up and have them have the experiences to some extent that I had, the good rather than necessarily the bad, provided real proper serious thinking as to: 'This is an opportunity, let's do it now,'" he explained. "I didn't know how important it was to me," he admitted. "I always thought it was going to be something that we would try and do, but now they've been in school for two weeks. They're loving it, and it's just giving them a whole different experience."

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Joss Stone Revealed Prince Harry's Interest in Britain Return

Source: MEGA Joss Stone revealed that Prince Harry had asked about her family's move back to Britain in September 2025.

In September 2025, Joss Stone said that the Duke had discussed her family's return to Britain after several years living in Nashville. "He also asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home," Stone said. "Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice," she added.

Archie and Lilibet Reunited With King Charles Before the Move

Source: MEGA; @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reunited with King Charles at Highgrove House after four years apart.