Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Normal' Life in Montecito
When Meghan Markle first locked eyes with Prince Harry in 2016, their whirlwind romance read like a page out of a James Bond script. "Everything was in code," the 43-year-old Duchess reminisced on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show."
The couple, navigating the treacherous waters of royal life, referred to each other simply as "M" and "H."
"I couldn't tell anyone who I was dating, so we were just on a letter basis," Meghan added. Those playful nicknames from their days spent dodging the relentless U.K. media have stuck, she revealed, during their latest podcast chat. But fast forward to 2020, and the couple traded the palace for their hopeful new life in Montecito, Calif.
A source spilled the beans to a news outlet, stating, "In the U.S., Harry and Meghan live a fairly quiet life."
"It's refreshingly normal as far as being able to go out in public," the insider shared.
Meghan's typical day starts with a school run for her two adorable children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3. "I also write a little note in their lunchboxes," she confessed on the podcast.
But that's not all — the With Love, Meghan star crafts emails for her kids every single night, intending to share them when they're older. I thought it was such a great time capsule to create for them," she explained, pouring her heart into messages that say, "Here's everything and every moment that I wanted to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of you."
Meghan's drive to build this legacy could be rooted in her admiration for Harry's late mother. Reflecting on the tragic loss of Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997 when Harry was just 12, Meghan admitted, "I wish I could have met her."
A source hinted, "It's like she's following in the footsteps of this ultimate role model."
But unlike Diana's tumultuous relationship with King Charles III, Meghan boldly declared that her love for Harry is stronger than ever. "When you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way," the founder of As Ever revealed to listeners. "I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now."
"If you haven't noticed, my husband is very, very handsome," Meghan gushed. "There's something that's not to be taken for granted when you have a partner and a spouse who is just so behind you. I mean, H, that man loves me so much … We've built a beautiful life."