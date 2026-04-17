Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Earn $10 Million Earnings During Australian Tour, Financial Expert Reveals

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to earn an impressive $10 million during their ongoing tour in Australia, according to financial expert Ted Jenkin.

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Speaking and Brand Deals Drive Earnings

Source: MEGA The couple reportedly secured hefty earnings through speaking events and deals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are capitalizing on a series of speaking engagements and brand deals. “Meghan and Harry could make money from audience aggregation, premium access, brand leverage,” Jenkin stated in an exclusive interview. He believes that the couple's visibility often leads to significant financial opportunities. The tour commenced on Tuesday in Melbourne, featuring visits to the Royal Children's Hospital and the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum. Markle also made a notable appearance at the McAuley Community Services for Women, highlighting their commitment to community service.

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Blending Charity and Commerce

Source: MEGA Public appearances highlighted their charitable engagements.

Jenkin outlined potential earnings for the couple during this week-long tour. He estimates $2 million from speaking engagements, $3.5 million from sponsorships, and $4.5 million from media content value. These figures underscore the couple's ability to draw financial support through their public presence. The itinerary includes a variety of events. Highlights include a luxury wellness retreat and a mental health event. On Saturday, Markle will participate in a “Girl’s Weekend” for the Her Best Life retreat. Standard tickets for the event are priced at $2,699, while VIP tickets that include a photo with Markle go for $3,199.

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Source: MEGA A former royal butler said that the royal family adapted to modern income streams.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold commented on the couple's decision to monetize their appearances. “I don’t think the King or other members of the Royal Family will take issue with this at all,” he explained. Harrold emphasized that as the royal family adapts to modern expectations, alternative income streams become necessary.

Netflix Setback Puts Pressure on New Ventures

Source: MEGA The tour followed setbacks tied to their Netflix partnership.