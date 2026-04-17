Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Earn $10 Million Earnings During Australian Tour, Financial Expert Reveals
April 17 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to earn an impressive $10 million during their ongoing tour in Australia, according to financial expert Ted Jenkin.
Speaking and Brand Deals Drive Earnings
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are capitalizing on a series of speaking engagements and brand deals.
“Meghan and Harry could make money from audience aggregation, premium access, brand leverage,” Jenkin stated in an exclusive interview.
He believes that the couple's visibility often leads to significant financial opportunities.
The tour commenced on Tuesday in Melbourne, featuring visits to the Royal Children's Hospital and the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum. Markle also made a notable appearance at the McAuley Community Services for Women, highlighting their commitment to community service.
Blending Charity and Commerce
Jenkin outlined potential earnings for the couple during this week-long tour. He estimates $2 million from speaking engagements, $3.5 million from sponsorships, and $4.5 million from media content value.
These figures underscore the couple's ability to draw financial support through their public presence.
The itinerary includes a variety of events. Highlights include a luxury wellness retreat and a mental health event.
On Saturday, Markle will participate in a “Girl’s Weekend” for the Her Best Life retreat. Standard tickets for the event are priced at $2,699, while VIP tickets that include a photo with Markle go for $3,199.
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Former royal butler Grant Harrold commented on the couple's decision to monetize their appearances. “I don’t think the King or other members of the Royal Family will take issue with this at all,” he explained.
Harrold emphasized that as the royal family adapts to modern expectations, alternative income streams become necessary.
Netflix Setback Puts Pressure on New Ventures
The couple's tour follows the loss of their Netflix deal, which reportedly ended due to the underperformance of Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever.
An industry source noted, “Her show did not go on so it did not make sense to continue the partnership.”
Despite this setback, Harry and Meghan remain focused on their future. After signing a substantial $100 million Netflix deal, their success with the documentary "Harry and Meghan" was notable, but subsequent projects did not achieve the same level of interest.
As the tour continues, the couple's ability to generate income remains in the spotlight. With a packed schedule ahead, they aim to turn this tour into a lucrative venture following their recent challenges.