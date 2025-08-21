ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Addiction to Drama' Caused 'Self-Inflicted' Wounds, Says Royal Author Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tension within the royal family could’ve been avoided and instead led to 'self-inflicted' wounds, said a royal author. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drama within the royal family could’ve been avoided, said a royal author. “So why didn't Harry help navigate Palace culture for his future wife? He didn't want to,” royal author Tina Brown writes in her biography, Palace Papers, in an excerpt shared by a news outlet on Wednesday, August 20. “Their new complicity required Meghan to fight all the norms he had kicked against for so long. She was now his comrade in arms.”

The Author Compared Meghan Markle to Camilla Parker Bowles

Source: MEGA Camilla Parker Bowles married King Charles in 2005.

Brown compares Markle’s entrance as a royal to Camilla Parker Bowles, who married King Charles nearly a decade after his 1996 divorce from Princess Diana. Brown recounted that Parker Bowles, 78, was able to navigate her controversial reputation — as both a divorcee and Charles’ former mistress — because Charles was willing to support her. The royal author claimed that Harry and Meghan’s stance was “addiction to drama,” and led to what Brown described as “partially self-inflicted” wounds for the Sussexes.

Tensions Only Continued to Escalate

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan married in 2018, with tensions only continuing to escalate before they eventually decided to leave the royal family and move to California in 2020. An insider close to the Suits actress recently defended her and spoke out on “ridiculous double standards" the Duchess of Sussex has experienced within the royal family.

Meghan Markle's Friend Defended Her

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018.

“Can you blame the couple for wanting to escape the peculiar prison of royal life, especially given the ridiculous double standards applied to the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew?” Bryony Gordon, who has been friends with the Suits star since 2018, told a news outlet on August 7.

The Royal Family Was Criticized

Source: MEGA Critics of the royal family slam the treatment of Prince Andrew compared to Meghan Markle.