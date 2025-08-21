Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Addiction to Drama' Caused 'Self-Inflicted' Wounds, Says Royal Author
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drama within the royal family could’ve been avoided, said a royal author.
“So why didn't Harry help navigate Palace culture for his future wife? He didn't want to,” royal author Tina Brown writes in her biography, Palace Papers, in an excerpt shared by a news outlet on Wednesday, August 20. “Their new complicity required Meghan to fight all the norms he had kicked against for so long. She was now his comrade in arms.”
The Author Compared Meghan Markle to Camilla Parker Bowles
Brown compares Markle’s entrance as a royal to Camilla Parker Bowles, who married King Charles nearly a decade after his 1996 divorce from Princess Diana. Brown recounted that Parker Bowles, 78, was able to navigate her controversial reputation — as both a divorcee and Charles’ former mistress — because Charles was willing to support her.
The royal author claimed that Harry and Meghan’s stance was “addiction to drama,” and led to what Brown described as “partially self-inflicted” wounds for the Sussexes.
Tensions Only Continued to Escalate
Prince Harry and Meghan married in 2018, with tensions only continuing to escalate before they eventually decided to leave the royal family and move to California in 2020.
An insider close to the Suits actress recently defended her and spoke out on “ridiculous double standards" the Duchess of Sussex has experienced within the royal family.
Meghan Markle's Friend Defended Her
“Can you blame the couple for wanting to escape the peculiar prison of royal life, especially given the ridiculous double standards applied to the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew?” Bryony Gordon, who has been friends with the Suits star since 2018, told a news outlet on August 7.
The Royal Family Was Criticized
Gordon went on to criticize Prince Andrew, the disgraced royal with ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and highlighted how much more effort has been made to “protect” him compared to Markle.
“With each sordid allegation I have become more and more furious that so little was done to help Meghan as she struggled with life in the royal family, while so much was done to protect Prince Andrew,” she wrote. “Somehow, Andrew got away with it for decades, while Meghan was branded ‘Duchess Difficult’ the moment she so much as asked the Queen if she might be able to borrow a tiara for her wedding.”