Prince Harry Hints He 'Misses' Older Brother Prince William and May Leave the U.S. in New Essay, Says Expert

Prince Harry's Remembrance Day essay titled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What It Means to Be British is being interpreted by experts as a sign he "misses" his older brother, Prince William. Harry’s 647-word essay, which he debuted on Tuesday, November 11, reflected on his love for his homeland and touched on several themes, including signs of his growing discontent with life in the United States.

Prince Harry Is Discontent With Life in U.S.

Source: MEGA A behavior expert claimed the word choices in Prince Harry's statement were intentional.

"Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for," Harry, 41, wrote in a lengthy message. "The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it." Behavior expert Judi James claimed the Spare author’s statement was intentional for its "wording and use of punctuation."

Behavior Expert Claimed Prince Harry Teased U.K. Return

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly been estranged since 2018.

"'Though I now live in the United States' would be a statement of non-negotiable fact. But Harry adds 'currently' and 'may' to make it sound less fixed and solid," James explained to a news outlet. "The use of the word 'currently' sounds negotiable, appearing to hint at a return to the U.K. It's a word that leaves things open, like: 'I'm currently single' would imply a desire to get married or 'I'm currently unemployed' would suggest someone is searching for work." The expert said Harry's statement was a "teaser in terms of a possible return to the U.K.," adding, "Harry's choice of wording hints that he's not only possibly homesick but that a return of some sort might be on the horizon."

Behavioral Expert Hinted That Prince Harry 'Missed' Prince William

Source: MEGA The behavioral expert claimed Prince Harry 'misses' his older brother, Prince William.

"Harry was a man who grew up and cut his teeth on banter, especially with his brother William," James shared. "Interviews back in the day show their banter together was relentless and there is a suggestion that in promoting the word so strongly and emphatically here Harry is implying (perhaps subconsciously) how much he misses his older brother."

Prince William and Prince Harry Are Estranged

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, earlier this year.