Prince Harry's Rumored Princess Diana Film Could Feel Like 'Another Betrayal' to Prince William, Expert Warns
Sept. 10 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's reported plans to make another film on Princess Diana might further drive a wedge between him and his brother, Prince William.
According to experts, per Fox News, Harry's rumored movie about his late mother "might feel like another betrayal" to William.
Previously, it was reported by the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex was returning to England to create a movie ahead of the 30th anniversary of Diana's death next year.
Meanwhile, Harry has long been reported to be estranged from William.
While their beef has gone on for years, the pair's last public joint outing was at King Charles' coronation in May 2023.
Expert Explains Why a Movie on Diana by Harry Could Rub William Wrong
According to Kinsey Schofield, who is the host of YouTube's "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital that Harry and Meghan Markle's potential use of the tragic death of Diana for publicity would "infuriate" the Prince of Wales.
"If Meghan were involved creatively, it would inevitably make the project more controversial because Harry has repeatedly drawn parallels between Meghan and Diana," she said.
Kinsey also added, "Those comparisons are particularly sensitive because William knew Diana in a way Meghan never could. Meghan never met Diana. If the documentary began using Diana’s experiences to reinforce Harry and Meghan’s existing narrative about themselves, I think that would be where it becomes too much for William."
- Royal Expert Says Prince William Feels 'Intense Frustration' Over Harry's New Diana Movie Plans That 'Divide' Their Legacy
- Prince William Leads Global Royals in Mourning at King Harald of Norway's Funeral as Disgraced Step-Grandson Attends Despite Being Under House Arrest
- Prince William Demands 'Zero Ambiguity' as Prince Harry’s Claim to Work Royal Role Sparks Tensions, Source Says
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prince William Reportedly Cancelled The Diana Award Fundraising Dinner
Schofield further claimed that William even canceled an event due to an alleged rift with the Sussexes.
The expert said, "In fact, I am hearing that The Diana Award fundraising dinner that Prince Harry was expected to attend later this month was cancelled when Prince William was notified that Meghan planned to attend and had a list of superficial 'asks' regarding her presence there. Meghan using a Diana-related event as a PR opportunity for herself would infuriate the heir."
"There is a difference between telling Diana’s story and using Diana’s story to validate your own or elevate yourself," she continued, adding, "That is why I think watching his brother commercialize their mother almost 30 years after her death could feel vulgar to Prince William and might feel like another betrayal."
Christopher Andersen, author of Kate!, echoed similar thoughts as he pointed out that the royal brothers previously collaborated on a documentary about their late mother in 2017.
"But obviously, a lot has happened since then, and the brothers aren't speaking, much less partnering on a project," he said. "'Diana, The Unheard Truth' is a three-part documentary based on never-before-released tapes, and William sees it as a posthumous invasion of their mother's privacy. How could it not be?"