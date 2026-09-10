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Prince Harry's Rumored Princess Diana Film Could Feel Like 'Another Betrayal' to Prince William, Expert Warns

Split photo of Prince William, Princess Diana, and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's plans to make another film on Princess Diana might further infuriate Prince William.

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry's reported plans to make another film on Princess Diana might further drive a wedge between him and his brother, Prince William.

According to experts, per Fox News, Harry's rumored movie about his late mother "might feel like another betrayal" to William.

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Image of expert claimed Prince Harry's reported plans to make another film on Princess Diana might further infuriate Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Expert claimed Prince Harry's reported plans to make another film on Princess Diana might further infuriate Prince William.

Previously, it was reported by the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex was returning to England to create a movie ahead of the 30th anniversary of Diana's death next year.

Meanwhile, Harry has long been reported to be estranged from William.

While their beef has gone on for years, the pair's last public joint outing was at King Charles' coronation in May 2023.

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Expert Explains Why a Movie on Diana by Harry Could Rub William Wrong

Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's potential use of the tragic death of Princess Diana for publicity might not sit well with Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's potential use of the tragic death of Princess Diana for publicity might not sit well with Prince William.

According to Kinsey Schofield, who is the host of YouTube's "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital that Harry and Meghan Markle's potential use of the tragic death of Diana for publicity would "infuriate" the Prince of Wales.

"If Meghan were involved creatively, it would inevitably make the project more controversial because Harry has repeatedly drawn parallels between Meghan and Diana," she said.

Kinsey also added, "Those comparisons are particularly sensitive because William knew Diana in a way Meghan never could. Meghan never met Diana. If the documentary began using Diana’s experiences to reinforce Harry and Meghan’s existing narrative about themselves, I think that would be where it becomes too much for William."

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Prince William Reportedly Cancelled The Diana Award Fundraising Dinner

Image of reports claimed that Prince William canceled The Diana Award fundraising dinner due to an alleged rift with the Sussexes.
Source: MEGA

Reports claimed that Prince William canceled The Diana Award fundraising dinner due to an alleged rift with the Sussexes.

Schofield further claimed that William even canceled an event due to an alleged rift with the Sussexes.

The expert said, "In fact, I am hearing that The Diana Award fundraising dinner that Prince Harry was expected to attend later this month was cancelled when Prince William was notified that Meghan planned to attend and had a list of superficial 'asks' regarding her presence there. Meghan using a Diana-related event as a PR opportunity for herself would infuriate the heir."

Image of expert Kinsey Schofield explained why Prince Harry's potentially making another movie on Princess Diana 'could feel vulgar to Prince William.'
Source: MEGA

Expert Kinsey Schofield explained why Prince Harry's potentially making another movie on Princess Diana 'could feel vulgar to Prince William.'

"There is a difference between telling Diana’s story and using Diana’s story to validate your own or elevate yourself," she continued, adding, "That is why I think watching his brother commercialize their mother almost 30 years after her death could feel vulgar to Prince William and might feel like another betrayal."

Christopher Andersen, author of Kate!, echoed similar thoughts as he pointed out that the royal brothers previously collaborated on a documentary about their late mother in 2017.

"But obviously, a lot has happened since then, and the brothers aren't speaking, much less partnering on a project," he said. "'Diana, The Unheard Truth' is a three-part documentary based on never-before-released tapes, and William sees it as a posthumous invasion of their mother's privacy. How could it not be?"

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