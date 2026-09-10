Prince Harry's Rumored Princess Diana Film Could Feel Like 'Another Betrayal' to Prince William, Expert Warns

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Prince Harry's reported plans to make another film on Princess Diana might further drive a wedge between him and his brother, Prince William. According to experts, per Fox News, Harry's rumored movie about his late mother "might feel like another betrayal" to William.

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Source: MEGA Expert claimed Prince Harry's reported plans to make another film on Princess Diana might further infuriate Prince William.

Previously, it was reported by the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex was returning to England to create a movie ahead of the 30th anniversary of Diana's death next year. Meanwhile, Harry has long been reported to be estranged from William. While their beef has gone on for years, the pair's last public joint outing was at King Charles' coronation in May 2023.

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Expert Explains Why a Movie on Diana by Harry Could Rub William Wrong

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's potential use of the tragic death of Princess Diana for publicity might not sit well with Prince William.

According to Kinsey Schofield, who is the host of YouTube's "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital that Harry and Meghan Markle's potential use of the tragic death of Diana for publicity would "infuriate" the Prince of Wales. "If Meghan were involved creatively, it would inevitably make the project more controversial because Harry has repeatedly drawn parallels between Meghan and Diana," she said. Kinsey also added, "Those comparisons are particularly sensitive because William knew Diana in a way Meghan never could. Meghan never met Diana. If the documentary began using Diana’s experiences to reinforce Harry and Meghan’s existing narrative about themselves, I think that would be where it becomes too much for William."

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Prince William Reportedly Cancelled The Diana Award Fundraising Dinner

Source: MEGA Reports claimed that Prince William canceled The Diana Award fundraising dinner due to an alleged rift with the Sussexes.

Schofield further claimed that William even canceled an event due to an alleged rift with the Sussexes. The expert said, "In fact, I am hearing that The Diana Award fundraising dinner that Prince Harry was expected to attend later this month was cancelled when Prince William was notified that Meghan planned to attend and had a list of superficial 'asks' regarding her presence there. Meghan using a Diana-related event as a PR opportunity for herself would infuriate the heir."

Source: MEGA Expert Kinsey Schofield explained why Prince Harry's potentially making another movie on Princess Diana 'could feel vulgar to Prince William.'