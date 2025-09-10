ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Laurent Reveals He Fathered a Son After Years of Love Child Speculation Source: MEGA;VTM Prince Laurent finally, after 25 years of speculation, confirmed he fathered a love child. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 10 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Prince Laurent of Belgium, 61, finally revealed he fathered a son in 2000 after years of speculation about conceiving a love child. Laurent confirmed in a statement shared on Tuesday, September 9, that he is the father of 25-year-old Clément Vandenkerckhove, born during a relationship with singer Wendy Van Wanten, whose real name is Iris Vandenkerckhove.

Prince Laurent Confirms He Fathered a Secret Son 25 Years Ago

Source: mega Prince Laurent confirmed he fathered Clément Vandenkerckhove.

“With this announcement, I acknowledge that I am the biological father of Clément Vandenkerckhove. We have spoken openly and honestly about this in recent years. This announcement is based on a sense of understanding and respect for those involved. It is the result of joint consultation,” Laurent wrote. He continued, “I kindly request that you receive this information with the discretion that the nature of this intimate matter requires. I will not make any further statements or provide any further explanation on this matter.”

Prince Laurent Dated Wendy Van Wanten for 7 Years

Source: mega Prince Laurent was rumored to have fathered a love child for over 20 years before confirming he did.

In a 2021 episode of Het Huis on VRT 1, Wendy disclosed her and Laurent’s romance “lasted about seven years.” The two reportedly dated in the mid-‘90s and even attended Prince Edward’s wedding in 1999. During the same segment, Clément shared how talking about the unknown identity of his father “brings out a lot of emotions.” He also shut down speculation that Laurent is his father, saying, “I think it’s very fairytale-like that everyone thinks that, which is great. But fairytales are just fairytales, if you know what I mean.”

Clément Vandenkerckhove Talks About Dad Prince Laurent in New Documentary

Source: VTM Clément Vandenkerckhove talked about his biological father in a documentary released on the same day his dad confirmed they are related.

Revelations of a Laurent’s secret love child came just hours before Flemish TV channel VTM aired a new documentary titled Clément, Son of… in which Clément empathized with his biological father, who is the younger brother of Belgium’s King Philippe, and even revealed his desire to get to know him more. “My dad didn’t do anything wrong, my mom didn’t do anything wrong,” Clément declared. “I want to be able to live a normal life and not have to keep hearing, ‘Do you really know who your dad is?’... I want this behind me. I just want to be able to go have a beer with my dad.”

Prince Laurent Has Been Married Since 2003

Source: mega Prince Laurent has been married to Princess Claire since 2003.