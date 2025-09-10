Prince Laurent Reveals He Fathered a Son After Years of Love Child Speculation
Prince Laurent of Belgium, 61, finally revealed he fathered a son in 2000 after years of speculation about conceiving a love child.
Laurent confirmed in a statement shared on Tuesday, September 9, that he is the father of 25-year-old Clément Vandenkerckhove, born during a relationship with singer Wendy Van Wanten, whose real name is Iris Vandenkerckhove.
Prince Laurent Confirms He Fathered a Secret Son 25 Years Ago
“With this announcement, I acknowledge that I am the biological father of Clément Vandenkerckhove. We have spoken openly and honestly about this in recent years. This announcement is based on a sense of understanding and respect for those involved. It is the result of joint consultation,” Laurent wrote.
He continued, “I kindly request that you receive this information with the discretion that the nature of this intimate matter requires. I will not make any further statements or provide any further explanation on this matter.”
Prince Laurent Dated Wendy Van Wanten for 7 Years
In a 2021 episode of Het Huis on VRT 1, Wendy disclosed her and Laurent’s romance “lasted about seven years.” The two reportedly dated in the mid-‘90s and even attended Prince Edward’s wedding in 1999.
During the same segment, Clément shared how talking about the unknown identity of his father “brings out a lot of emotions.” He also shut down speculation that Laurent is his father, saying, “I think it’s very fairytale-like that everyone thinks that, which is great. But fairytales are just fairytales, if you know what I mean.”
Clément Vandenkerckhove Talks About Dad Prince Laurent in New Documentary
Revelations of a Laurent’s secret love child came just hours before Flemish TV channel VTM aired a new documentary titled Clément, Son of… in which Clément empathized with his biological father, who is the younger brother of Belgium’s King Philippe, and even revealed his desire to get to know him more.
“My dad didn’t do anything wrong, my mom didn’t do anything wrong,” Clément declared. “I want to be able to live a normal life and not have to keep hearing, ‘Do you really know who your dad is?’... I want this behind me. I just want to be able to go have a beer with my dad.”
Prince Laurent Has Been Married Since 2003
Clément added, “I was only born, and things were already being said about me. That was my normal life. Now I can say it in my own words. I’m 25 now, and I just think: we’re all human.”
After Laurent’s romance with Wendy ended, he went on to marry Princess Claire in 2003. The couple, who are still married, share three children: Princess Louise, 21, and 19-year-old twins Prince Nicolas and Prince Aymeric.