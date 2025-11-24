Prince Philip's Stern Warning to Prince Harry After Meghan Markle Engagement Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Philip had a serious issue after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in late 2017. The blunt Duke of Edinburgh gave his grandson a serious talk about the proposal soon after the joyous event went down, a new book reveals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Married in 2018

Prince Philip died in 2021 at the age of 99.

Philip, who died in 2021 at the age of 99, reportedly did not take a liking to the engagement. “One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them,” the Philip allegedly told Harry, 41, according to royal author Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. Meghan, 43, was the star of the USA Network show Suits, which she left after seven seasons to marry the Duke of Sussex in a fairytale wedding in May 2018.

Prince Philip reportedly swore during Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold penned in his own memoir, which was released this past August, how Philip made a not-so-nice comment about the Sussexes' nuptials. “Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the Royal Family, filed out of the chapel,” Harrold wrote. "When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the Queen and said, ‘Thank f--- that’s over.’” “It was very funny,” he went on. “I think he was speaking for the majority of people, who were wondering what it was all about and when it was going to end. But he was the man who actually said it.”

Prince Philip Wasn't Too Happy About the Engagement News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018.

The Sunday Times echoed Philip's feelings back in 2019, noting: "The Duke of Edinburgh apparently also chipped in – 'One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them,' he is said to have advised his grandson. Idle dinner party gossip, perhaps, although it does sound like a Prince Philip bon mot." The Greek-born royal's frank and no-nonsense demeanor has always been one of his trademark traits over the decades.

Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020.