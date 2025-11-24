or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Philip's Stern Warning to Prince Harry After Meghan Markle Engagement Revealed

image of Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in late 2017 and the news shocked the world.
Source: MEGA

Prince Philip had a stern warning to Prince Harry after he proposed to Meghan Markle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Philip had a serious issue after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in late 2017.

The blunt Duke of Edinburgh gave his grandson a serious talk about the proposal soon after the joyous event went down, a new book reveals.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Married in 2018

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Prince Philip died in 2021 at the age of 99.
Source: MEGA

Prince Philip died in 2021 at the age of 99.

Philip, who died in 2021 at the age of 99, reportedly did not take a liking to the engagement.

“One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them,” the Philip allegedly told Harry, 41, according to royal author Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Meghan, 43, was the star of the USA Network show Suits, which she left after seven seasons to marry the Duke of Sussex in a fairytale wedding in May 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Prince Philip reportedly swore during Harry and Meghan's wedding.
Source: mega

Prince Philip reportedly swore during Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold penned in his own memoir, which was released this past August, how Philip made a not-so-nice comment about the Sussexes' nuptials.

“Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the Royal Family, filed out of the chapel,” Harrold wrote. "When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the Queen and said, ‘Thank f--- that’s over.’”

“It was very funny,” he went on. “I think he was speaking for the majority of people, who were wondering what it was all about and when it was going to end. But he was the man who actually said it.”

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Philip Wasn't Too Happy About the Engagement News

image of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018.
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018.

The Sunday Times echoed Philip's feelings back in 2019, noting: "The Duke of Edinburgh apparently also chipped in – 'One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them,' he is said to have advised his grandson. Idle dinner party gossip, perhaps, although it does sound like a Prince Philip bon mot."

The Greek-born royal's frank and no-nonsense demeanor has always been one of his trademark traits over the decades.

image of Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020.

Meghan and Harry made the decision to step back as senior members of The Firm in 2020 and subsequently moved to Monetcito, Calif. They only returned to the United Kingdom a handful of times, including Philip's scaled-down funeral, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, and King Charles' coronation.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry revealed he met with Charles, 77, and his estranged brother, Prince William, during his grandfather's memorial. The army veteran met with his family to explain his decision to move away from England.

“I tried to explain my side of things. I wasn’t at my best. For starters. I was still nervous, fighting to keep my emotions in check, while also striving to be succinct and precise,” Harry wrote. “More, I’d vowed not to let this encounter devolve into another argument. But I quickly discovered that it wasn’t up to me.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.