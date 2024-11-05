Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Dead at 64 — 6 Months After She Missed Her Retirement Concert
Prince's sister Tyka Nelson has died at 64 years old — just six months after she was forced to cancel a concert due to falling ill.
“She had her own mind. She’s in a better place,” her half-sister, Sharon Nelson, told a news outlet, while Tyka's son President Nelson confirmed the news of his mother's death but didn't share any details.
The family revealed she passed away on Monday night, November 4.
A post on Facebook from cousin Charles “Chazz” Smith read, “Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning."
Tyka was supposed to perform at her last concert in Minneapolis in June, but she got sick and never made it.
“I’m getting older. I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing,” she told the news outlet ahead of the concert.
Tyka and Prince, who died in April 2016, both were accomplished musicians.
After Prince was found dead in an elevator at his Minnesota home in 2016, Tyka said she spoke to him just days before his untimely passing.
“He kept avoiding questions. I kept getting mad,” Tyka said. “I felt like, ‘Talk to me for two seconds.’ He’d change the subject, make a joke and then we’d both laugh. He asked me could I find more information about our family. Prince wanted me to find [half-sister] Sharon’s number. I didn’t question it. It was like, ‘Send this picture to that person.’ OK. What for?”
Prince's cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl.
Tyka admitted she "didn't know" her brother was larger than life in 2017.
“They lined up to tell me stories. Women would tell me, ‘I’m going to kill myself and then I put on this [Prince] song or heard it on the radio and I didn’t want to die.’ That’s so wonderful. So now you’re going to make me cry," she said.
Sharon and President spoke to the Minnesota Star Tribune.