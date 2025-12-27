EXCLUSIVE Inside the Massive Controversy Engulfing Prince William and Kate Middleton Over One Brutal Upheaval at Their New 'Forever Home' Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William's new neighbors are upset over security issues, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Prince William and Kate Middleton are facing growing anger from Windsor residents after large sections of parkland near their new "forever home" were sealed off to the public amid heightened security measures, prompting accusations of elitism and displacement.

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton relocated to Forest Lodge.

As OK! has reported, the couple, both 43, recently relocated to Forest Lodge, a $20 million mansion within Windsor Great Park, after accelerating plans to complete renovations ahead of the autumn. But the move – once framed as a permanent family retreat for them and their three children – has deepened tensions among locals after Britain's Home Office imposed what residents describe as a "ring of steel" around the extensive property. A personal exclusion area stretching roughly 2.3 miles has been established around the estate, with trespassers risking arrest. Locals are now raging the order has led to the shutting off of their access to around 150 acres of woodland and open space that had been used for decades by walkers, riders and dog owners. Many were informed only days before entry was permanently barred. One longtime local resident fumed she is "devastated" by the exclusion zone. "When word got out that William was moving in, a lot of us started wondering whether the fields and paths would be closed," she said. "Most people hoped it wouldn't happen, but some weren't too worried because they mistakenly thought the Royals actually owned the park."

Source: MEGA The pair's neighbors are upset over Cranbourne Gate in Windsor Great Park permanently ceasing public access.

According to an email sent by the Crown Estate to nearby residents, access through Cranbourne Gate permanently ceased on September 29, closing a major car park and several adjoining fields. "Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as a SOCPA (Serious Organised Crime and Police Act) exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease," the message read. Another resident raged: "When I found out we only had a few days left before the gates closed, I went for one last walk. Everyone I came across was devastated. One woman told me she burst into tears after reading the email." And yet another heartbroken local announced on Facebook: "Cranbourne Gate is being closed at the end of the month. Now that bridleway is useless as it leads onto a main road instead of into the park! I have ridden and hiked that route for 42 years!" Community members say the closures extend far beyond the limited area described publicly.

Source: MEGA Neighbors are upset over the security measures in place.

One local campaign representative said: "This decision impacts thousands of long-time park users. There's a real sense of anger because residents feel their freedom has been traded away for royal seclusion." However, other Windsor residents have defended the couple, pointing to William's longstanding concerns about security following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. "We're thrilled to have William and Kate nearby – everyone here admires them," said one neighbor. "It's obvious the parking closure isn't their decision but a matter of security." A Home Office spokesperson confirmed security measures had been introduced to protect the royal family, adding they were designed "to minimize disruption wherever possible."

Source: MEGA Prince William has been concerned about security following the death of Princess Diana.