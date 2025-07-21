Prince William and Harry’s Cousin, 20, Found Dead at Family Home 'With Gun Next to Her'

This isn't the first time the royals have experienced a death in the family.

Thomas Kingston, the husband of William and Harry’s cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston, died in February 2024 from a gunshot wound to the head at his parents’ home in a Cotswolds village in England.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother,” read a statement at the time about the 45-year-old's tragic death.

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him,” the message continued. “His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”