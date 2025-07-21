Prince William and Harry’s Cousin, 20, Found Dead at Family Home 'With Gun Next to Her'
Rosie Roche, a 20-year-old cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, was tragically found dead at her family home on July 14.
The royal relative — granddaughter of Princess Diana’s late uncle — was discovered by her mother and sister “with a gun next to her” as they were packing for an upcoming trip, per RadarOnline.com.
Prince William and Prince Harry's Cousin Was Found Dead
Her death has been deemed by authorities as “non-suspicious,” and there are no suspected third parties involved, according to multiple outlets.
Roche was described as “darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha [and] granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long,” and will have a private funeral and memorial service at a later date, according to an obituary posted by The Yorkshire on July 19.
Another Royal Family Tragedy
This isn't the first time the royals have experienced a death in the family.
Thomas Kingston, the husband of William and Harry’s cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston, died in February 2024 from a gunshot wound to the head at his parents’ home in a Cotswolds village in England.
“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother,” read a statement at the time about the 45-year-old's tragic death.
“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him,” the message continued. “His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”
Thomas Kingston's Death Was 'Shocking'
Before his tragic death, Thomas was described as "happy and chatty" alongside his wife just five days before his death.
Local law enforcement stated: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
"They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty," a mutual friend of the couple shared, while another claimed: "It's utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it." Thomas was only 45 years old at the time of his demise.
Some of the royal family attended the funeral, including King Charles.
“The king and the queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” Buckingham Palace said on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla at the time.
“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family,” the message added.