Prince William Reveals His Hilarious DJ Name From His Younger Years: 'I Went Through a Phase'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET
Prince William nearly traded royal duties for the DJ booth.
The Prince of Wales, 44, revealed his surprising stage name during a rare appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 23.
While chatting with host Graham Norton, William admitted he once dreamed of pursuing a career in music rather than following the traditional royal path.
"I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn't go very well," William confessed. "And I came up with a name. I was called 'DJ Xara' with an X."
The future king quickly acknowledged that his musical alter ego wasn't his finest idea: "It wasn't good."
Prince William Gets Roasted Over His DJ Name
William's confession sparked laughter from fellow guests Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin.
Waddingham couldn't resist poking fun at the royal's stage name.
"DJ Zara?" she asked. "That's rubbish."
Blanchett also questioned the unusual spelling, prompting William to demonstrate the letter X by crossing his arms.
"And was that one of your moves?" the actress teased.
"No, I didn't do the move," William replied.
The father-of-three said his interest in the the hobby eventually faded.
"It rapidly became very uncool," he joked, adding, "I never got that good."
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Prince William Once Wanted to Become a Police Officer
Before revealing his DJ ambitions, William discussed another career he considered during childhood.
"I did want to be a policeman when I was younger," he shared. "I thought I could make a good one. Being a policeman, I thought was quite cool."
Instead, William eventually found himself pursuing his responsibilities as heir to the British throne.
Prince William Shares His Family's Favorite TV Show
Elsewhere during the interview, William offered a glimpse into his family life with wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.
The royal revealed that his family enjoys watching the British reality competition The Traitors.
"I love it, the family loves it," he said. "Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It's really good telly."
William's surprise appearance also promoted his environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize, which he launched in 2020.
The annual awards recognize innovative solutions to environmental challenges, with five winners receiving £1 million each to help expand their work.