or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Reveals His Hilarious DJ Name From His Younger Years: 'I Went Through a Phase'

image of Prince William
Source: MEGA

He nearly traded royal duties!

Oct. 27 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William nearly traded royal duties for the DJ booth.

The Prince of Wales, 44, revealed his surprising stage name during a rare appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 23.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @thegrahamnortonshowofficial/INSTAGRAM

The Prince of Wales shared his backup career plans.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hannah Waddingham wasn't afraid to poke fun at William's unusual DJ name.
Source: @THEGRAHAMNORTONSHOW/YOUTUBE

Hannah Waddingham wasn't afraid to poke fun at William's unusual DJ name.

While chatting with host Graham Norton, William admitted he once dreamed of pursuing a career in music rather than following the traditional royal path.

"I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn't go very well," William confessed. "And I came up with a name. I was called 'DJ Xara' with an X."

The future king quickly acknowledged that his musical alter ego wasn't his finest idea: "It wasn't good."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Gets Roasted Over His DJ Name

Image of The Prince of Wales surprised fans when the conversation turned to his potential career as a DJ.
Source: MEGA

The Prince of Wales surprised fans when the conversation turned to his potential career as a DJ.

William's confession sparked laughter from fellow guests Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin.

Waddingham couldn't resist poking fun at the royal's stage name.

"DJ Zara?" she asked. "That's rubbish."

Blanchett also questioned the unusual spelling, prompting William to demonstrate the letter X by crossing his arms.

"And was that one of your moves?" the actress teased.

"No, I didn't do the move," William replied.

The father-of-three said his interest in the the hobby eventually faded.

"It rapidly became very uncool," he joked, adding, "I never got that good."

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Once Wanted to Become a Police Officer

Image of Prince William has continued balancing his royal responsibilities with raising his three children.
Source: @PRINCEANDPRINCESSOFWALES/INSTAGRAM

Prince William has continued balancing his royal responsibilities with raising his three children.

Before revealing his DJ ambitions, William discussed another career he considered during childhood.

"I did want to be a policeman when I was younger," he shared. "I thought I could make a good one. Being a policeman, I thought was quite cool."

Instead, William eventually found himself pursuing his responsibilities as heir to the British throne.

Prince William Shares His Family's Favorite TV Show

Image of the royal revealing that his family enjoys watching the British reality competition The Traitors.
Source: MEGA

The royal revealed his family enjoys watching the British reality competition 'The Traitors.'

Elsewhere during the interview, William offered a glimpse into his family life with wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

The royal revealed that his family enjoys watching the British reality competition The Traitors.

"I love it, the family loves it," he said. "Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It's really good telly."

William's surprise appearance also promoted his environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize, which he launched in 2020.

The annual awards recognize innovative solutions to environmental challenges, with five winners receiving £1 million each to help expand their work.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.