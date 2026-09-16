Princess Charlotte Is All Grown Up as She Stuns Fans With Her Shocking Height Transformation
Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Princess Charlotte has grown dramatically since she was introduced to the world as a newborn in 2015, with recent photographs showing just how much taller the young royal has become.
The 11-year-old now appears noticeably closer in height to her parents than she did just a few years ago, making the transformation particularly striking in side-by-side photographs. Glam recently highlighted the difference between Charlotte's appearance in 2015 and 2026, noting that the royal family has not released an exact measurement of her current height.
The change comes as Charlotte continues appearing at major events with her family, giving royal watchers more opportunities to see just how quickly she is growing.
Charlotte's Height Has Changed Dramatically
Charlotte's growth is especially noticeable when she appears alongside her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. William is 6 feet 3 inches tall, while Kate is 5 feet 9 inches, providing useful visual context even though Charlotte's exact height remains private.
The difference becomes particularly apparent when photographs from different years are viewed together. At 8 years old, Charlotte was noticeably shorter than her mother, while recent images show her much closer to Kate's height.
At 11, Charlotte may not be finished growing. Girls commonly experience their fastest growth around this age, according to Medical News Today. That means the princess could look considerably different again in the coming years.
Her Style Has Evolved Alongside Her Height
Charlotte's changing stature has coincided with an evolution in her appearance and public style.
As she has moved from early childhood into her pre-teen years, her wardrobe has become more mature while retaining the polished dresses and classic pieces associated with her royal appearances.
Her mother has also influenced some of those choices. Marie Claire recently examined Charlotte's Wimbledon outfits and highlighted similarities between the young royal's style and Kate's.
Charlotte has also developed some touches of her own. Her recent public appearances have included playful accessories and youthful details, giving her a style that remains age-appropriate while becoming increasingly distinct.
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Fans Keep Seeing Queen Elizabeth in Charlotte
Charlotte's resemblance to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has remained a recurring subject among royal watchers, with recent photographs prompting another round of comparisons.
A recent Yahoo Entertainment report focused on photographs comparing Charlotte with Elizabeth as a young princess. One fan wrote, "Looks so much like Elizabeth."
Another commenter disagreed, saying, "I don't see the resemblance to Queen Elizabeth. She looks so much like Prince William."
The discussion is not new. A separate Yahoo report highlighted reactions from royal watchers who saw different family members in Charlotte's features.
"Definitely Queen Elizabeth, noticed that when she was a baby," one person wrote, while another said Charlotte "looks a lot like her great-grandmother the late Queen but her eyes...they are Diana's."
A third fan was even more direct, calling her a "Queen Elizabeth mini me."
Charlotte Is the Wales Family's Only Daughter
Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015, at St. Mary's Hospital in London, as the second child of William and Kate. She joined her older brother, Prince George, and was later joined by her younger brother, Prince Louis. in 2018.
Her full name, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, reflects both sides of her family. Elizabeth honors her paternal great-grandmother, while Diana pays tribute to William's late mother.
Charlotte is third in line to the British throne, behind George and William.