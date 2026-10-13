Princess Diana's Brother Says Kristen Stewart Gave the Best Portrayal of His Late Sister in 'Spencer'

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Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer praised Kristen Stewart's portrayal of the late royal in the 2021 film Spencer. Charles shared his thoughts on fictional portrayals of his older sister during a recent interview with royal author Tina Brown.

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Charles Spencer Can't Speak to Portrayals of Diana on 'The Crown'

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Emma Corrin played Princess Diana in 'The Crown.'

During their sit-down chat, Brown asked Charles, "Do you think that any fictional portrayal of Diana has come close to capturing what she was like in real life?" He replied, "Yeah, actually I do. So I don't watch The Crown, so I can't talk about that. I know the lady who — the person who acted that part has received lots of awards, so I'm sure she did a good job. I've not seen it." Both Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki played Princess Diana in the acclaimed Netflix series.

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Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

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He Really Admired Kristen Stewart's Take on Diana

Source: NEON/YOUTUBE Charles Spencer thought Kristen Stewart nailed playing his sister.

The royal-adjacent figure went on to explain that he had seen Stewart's portrayal of Diana, and that it had his seal of approval. "I was on a plane and I saw a movie called Spencer," he recalled. "I thought I'd better look at that. And there was Kristen Stewart, who doesn't really look like Diana, but my goodness, she caught the spirit. I thought it was an incredible performance. The film's terrible. I was really intrigued by how good she was at capturing Diana."

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Source: NEON/YOUTUBE

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Kristen Stewart on Her Performance in 'Spencer'

Source: NEON/YOUTUBE Kristen Stewart prepared assiduously for 'Spencer.'

Charles isn't the only one to think Stewart did a fantastic job in Spencer. At the time, the actress was nominated for an Academy Award, two Critics' Choice Awards and one Golden Globe for her performance. And there's a reason she did such a great job: She worked really hard for it. "I read everything, I wanted every photo... watched all the interviews that I could get my hands on," Stewart told the BBC in 2021. "I watched The Crown, I watched every iteration of interpretation. I just tried to absorb her in an emotional and general way, and then trust the process, and expect her to show up."

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Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki Were Widely Praised for Their Portrayals of Diana

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Elizabeth Debicki played Princess Diana in Seasons 5 and 6 'The Crown.'