EXCLUSIVE How Princess Diana's Nephew Is Quietly Chasing Fame as an Actor After Appearing in His Movie About Harvey Weinstein-Style Sexual Abuse Under Stage Name

Princess Diana's nephew Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, has quietly embarked on a Hollywood career under a pseudonym – making his acting debut in a short film that tackles sexual exploitation in the entertainment industry. The 31-year-old aristocrat, who will one day inherit the family's Althorp estate, appears in the drama Pinch & Ouch under the stage name Louis Lyons.

Source: @kittyspencer/instagram Princess Diana's nephew appears in the drama 'Pinch & Ouch' under the stage name Louis Lyons.

The film, written and directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Nicole Kent, is a 17-minute exploration of power abuse, grooming and predatory behavior in Hollywood. The story follows a young aspiring actress, Lil, who moves to Los Angeles during the pandemic to study with a renowned acting coach whose mentorship takes a dark and manipulative turn. A synopsis says: "In the midst of the global pandemic, a girl's dream to train with a legendary acting coach before it's too late takes an unexpected turn."

Spencer plays Sam, a fellow student who warns the main character about the coach's inappropriate behavior – a role placing him at the moral center of a #MeToo-inspired story. "Louis didn't want to rely on his family name – he wanted to be taken seriously as an actor," said a film industry insider. "He came to the project as Louis Lyons and didn't tell anyone who he was at first. It was only later that people realized he was Diana's nephew. He's incredibly humble, very focused, and genuinely talented." Kent says her short was born from a desire to raise awareness about the realities of sexual coercion in the arts.

Source: @nickiminaj/instagram Princess Diana's nephew wants to be taken seriously as an actor, a source said.

"It's such an important film because it highlights the dangers many actors face – and reveals the warning signs to watch out for," she said. "Louis was amazing to work with and a great actor." Industry insiders say Pinch & Ouch has been quietly generating buzz on the festival circuit for its raw portrayal of manipulation and consent. The project has been praised for its unflinching honesty – and for Spencer's restrained, empathetic performance. Spencer, the only son of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer and his former wife Victoria Aitken, grew up in Cape Town, South Africa, alongside his sisters Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia. Though raised outside of Britain's royal spotlight, he has remained close to his extended family, including Princes William and Harry.