or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Princess Diana
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

How Princess Diana's Nephew Is Quietly Chasing Fame as an Actor After Appearing in His Movie About Harvey Weinstein-Style Sexual Abuse Under Stage Name

photo of Princess Diana, Louis Spencer.
Source: MEGA;@viscountspencer/instagram

Princess Diana's nephew appears in a new film under the name Louis Lyons.

Nov. 16 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana's nephew Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, has quietly embarked on a Hollywood career under a pseudonym – making his acting debut in a short film that tackles sexual exploitation in the entertainment industry.

The 31-year-old aristocrat, who will one day inherit the family's Althorp estate, appears in the drama Pinch & Ouch under the stage name Louis Lyons.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Princess Diana's nephew appears in the drama 'Pinch & Ouch' under the stage name Louis Lyons.
Source: @kittyspencer/instagram

Princess Diana's nephew appears in the drama 'Pinch & Ouch' under the stage name Louis Lyons.

Article continues below advertisement

The film, written and directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Nicole Kent, is a 17-minute exploration of power abuse, grooming and predatory behavior in Hollywood. The story follows a young aspiring actress, Lil, who moves to Los Angeles during the pandemic to study with a renowned acting coach whose mentorship takes a dark and manipulative turn.

A synopsis says: "In the midst of the global pandemic, a girl's dream to train with a legendary acting coach before it's too late takes an unexpected turn."

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer plays Sam, a fellow student who warns the main character about the coach's inappropriate behavior – a role placing him at the moral center of a #MeToo-inspired story.

"Louis didn't want to rely on his family name – he wanted to be taken seriously as an actor," said a film industry insider. "He came to the project as Louis Lyons and didn't tell anyone who he was at first. It was only later that people realized he was Diana's nephew. He's incredibly humble, very focused, and genuinely talented."

Kent says her short was born from a desire to raise awareness about the realities of sexual coercion in the arts.

MORE ON:
Princess Diana

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Princess Diana's nephew wants to be taken seriously as an actor, a source said.
Source: @nickiminaj/instagram

Princess Diana's nephew wants to be taken seriously as an actor, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's such an important film because it highlights the dangers many actors face – and reveals the warning signs to watch out for," she said. "Louis was amazing to work with and a great actor."

Industry insiders say Pinch & Ouch has been quietly generating buzz on the festival circuit for its raw portrayal of manipulation and consent. The project has been praised for its unflinching honesty – and for Spencer's restrained, empathetic performance.

Spencer, the only son of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer and his former wife Victoria Aitken, grew up in Cape Town, South Africa, alongside his sisters Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia. Though raised outside of Britain's royal spotlight, he has remained close to his extended family, including Princes William and Harry.

A source said about his acting dreams: "He's always had a creative streak. He was the kind of person who loved performing, but he's private about it – he wants to earn his place, not have it handed to him."

After university, Spencer trained at ArtsEd in West London – the same prestigious drama school that counts Julie Andrews, Simone Ashley and Leo Woodall among its alumni. Friends say he has been quietly auditioning under his stage name for the past two years. "He knows that if he went out as 'Viscount Althorp,' no one would see past that," said a close friend. "He wants to be recognized for his work, not his lineage."

While Pinch & Ouch marks Spencer's first screen role, those close to him say he is determined to continue acting – and has already signed with a UK-based talent agency. "He's serious about it," a source said. "He's not chasing celebrity, he's chasing craft. If anything, he's following his aunt's instinct for empathy – she understood people, and Louis channels that same sensitivity into his performances."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.