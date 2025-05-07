or
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Appear Awkward and Uncoordinated at 2025 Met Gala, Body Language Expert Reveals

Photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Source: MEGA

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were out of sync during the biggest night in fashion.

By:

May 7 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Could Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas be in trouble?

The power couple cycled through a series of awkward poses during the Met Gala on Monday, May 5, leaving a questionable amount of space between the two of them.

Source: @parismatch/TikTok

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas displayed awkward body language.

Body language expert Judi James rendered their positions "less tactile and less flirtacious" than usual.

"Nick seems to have brought one facial expression with him here, and it's a rather fierce, serious look, aimed at the banks of cameras with no sign here smiling or gazing at his wife," she told a publication.

The specialist also noted "they missed a beat this year in terms of their signature sensual, fun posing," and "there was little in the way of playful joy in their facial expressions either. Both looked more tense than usual, even during their interview."

While posing for photographers in front of their hotel, the actors held hands but appeared stiff, standing at least a foot apart from each other.

priyanka chopra nick jonas awkward body language met gala
Source: MEGA

The Met Gala holds a special significance in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's relationship.

Later, on the blue carpet, the Bollywood star was positioned in front of her husband as he wrapped an arm around her waist.

"Nick did upgrade his spatial zone behavior from 'Stranger space' to 'Intimate,' standing with his torso touching his wife's and even kissing her in front of the cameras in a show of affection," James explained.

The duo seemed more comfortable in a series of Instagram snapshots on the "Jealous" singer's page, where he was pictured kissing his woman on the shoulder. In one snapshot, Chopra flashed him a grin as he smiled at her amorously.

Jonas captioned the post, "Date night," with a red heart.

MORE ON:
Priyanka Chopra

priyanka chopra nick jonas awkward body language met gala
Source: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore Balmain to the Met Gala.

Source: Vogue/YouTube

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have attended several Met Galas together.

The Love Again star paid tribute to this year's Met Gala theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," in a structured polka-dot blazer with shoulder pads and a matching dress from Balmain. She accessorized the look with an oversized black hat, gloves and a large Bulgari emerald necklace.

The musician complemented his wife in a Bianca Saunders white shirt with a scarf tied around his neck and black trousers.

priyanka chopra nick jonas awkward body language met gala
Source: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a 3-year-old daughter.

Although the pair looked like they coordinated outfits, Chopra insisted that they did not this time around.

"We usually always do, but we were coming with separate friends and separate people," she shared on the blue carpet.

"This is our big night out as mom and dad," Jonas added. "We're excited to jump back into where our story began."

The couple's romance ignited at the 2017 Met Gala, when they attended as friends before starting to date the following year. They later attended as a couple in 2019, 2023 and 2025.

The stars share a daughter named Malti Marie, 3.

