Prymrr Hits the Road With Her ‘Sick Of It Tour’ as She Prepares for a Major Acting Chapter in 2027

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Prymrr is stepping into a new era and music is only one part of what’s next. The multihyphenate entertainer is officially taking her music on the road with the Sick Of It Tour, a three-city run that will bring her to Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Chicago this October. But while fans will get to see Prymrr command the stage this fall, her team says an equally exciting chapter is already taking shape for 2027: a return to acting, where she is set to take on a lead role. The tour kicks off October 11 in Los Angeles, followed by Brooklyn on October 21 and Chicago on October 22, giving audiences across the country an opportunity to see a side of Prymrr that has continued to evolve alongside her growing music career.

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For longtime followers, that evolution shouldn't come as a surprise. Prymrr has spent much of her life in entertainment, building a résumé that extends well beyond social media. Before establishing herself as a recording artist and digital personality, Prymrr was already performing in front of the camera. Her early career included appearing in Sia's "Never Give Up" music video, where her dance and performance abilities introduced her to an international audience. She has continued developing as an actress and performer while simultaneously building her own identity in music. Now, those worlds are beginning to come together. Following the Sick Of It Tour, Prymrr is expected to make acting a significant part of her next professional chapter. In 2027, she is set to step into a lead acting role, marking a notable move as a performer. Details surrounding the production and Prymrr's character are still under wraps but the project represents an opportunity for audiences to see her carrying a project as a lead.

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The timing also comes as Prymrr continues to establish herself musically. After releases including "Alert" and "Pop Out," the singer has been steadily developing a catalog and visual identity that feel increasingly removed from the child performer audiences may remember. The Sick Of It campaign continues that transformation, introducing a grittier, street-inspired aesthetic built around black, white and red imagery. It is an evolution that reflects the unusual position Prymrr finds herself in: growing up publicly while simultaneously deciding what kind of adult entertainer she wants to become. Rather than abandoning the different disciplines that helped establish her career, she appears to be bringing them together. Music gives her a voice. Touring gives her a stage. Acting gives her another opportunity to tell a story. And 2027 could prove to be particularly important.