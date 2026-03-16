Pussycat Dolls Reunion 2026: Nicole Scherzinger Leads Trio Comeback With New Song and Global Tour

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The Pussycat Dolls are officially staging a comeback — and this time, they’re doing it as a trio. Original members Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts have reunited, releasing a new single and announcing a global tour marking the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album PCD. The revival arrives amid a broader wave of nostalgia-driven reunions across pop music, a trend that experts say continues to resonate strongly with fans who grew up during the early 2000s pop era.

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New Music Launches the Comeback

Source: MEGA The group announced a global anniversary tour.

The trio’s return begins with a new track titled “Club Song,” a dancefloor anthem centered on friendship and nights out with girlfriends. The single, produced by Mike Sabath and co-written by Scherzinger, blends modern production with the group’s signature early-2000s pop sound reminiscent of hits like “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” and “Stickwitu.” “Club Song” marks the group’s first new recording since 2019’s comeback single “React.”

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Source: MEGA ‘Club Song’ revived the group’s signature pop sound.

Alongside the new music, the group announced the PCD Forever Tour, a 53-date global run promoted by Live Nation. The tour begins June 5 in Palm Desert, California, before traveling across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. The North American leg will include stops in cities including Toronto, Nashville, St. Louis and New York, where the group will perform at Madison Square Garden on July 20. After concluding the U.S. run in Dallas on August 1, the tour will head overseas beginning September 9 in Copenhagen before wrapping October 13 at London’s O2 Arena. Lil’ Kim and Mya will join the tour as special guests.

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Why Pop Group Reunions Keep Working

Source: MEGA Fans embraced the reunion nostalgia online.

The Dolls’ comeback taps into a trend that has driven major touring success for legacy pop groups in recent years. “Nostalgia is big for a lot of reasons right now — first off, it's a wonderful escape from the problems, big and small, of the day,” said entertainment journalist and pop culture expert Brian Balthazar. He noted that many fans who grew up listening to groups like The Pussycat Dolls now have the resources to fully experience reunion tours. “When you're a teenager, listening to your favorite boy band or girl group, all you think about is how great it will be when you're older, have some money, can stay out late and do whatever you want,” Balthazar added. “That time has come for a lot of these fans! Now grown-ups, they can get their friends together and pretend they're teenagers again... only now they don't have a curfew, they can buy the t-shirt, and stay out as long as they want!” According to Balthazar, reunion tours have become one of the music industry’s most reliable live-event draws. “Reunions have proven to be a real money maker for venues and groups for about 10 years now — the numbers speak for themselves — fans at reunion concerts buy more merchandise and bring more friends,” he explained.

Importance of the Right Lineup

Source: MEGA The Pussycat Dolls confirmed dates across North America and Europe.