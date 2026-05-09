Queen Camilla Has 2-Word Answer After Meeting With Donald and Melania in the U.S.

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Queen Camilla recently shared her experiences during her first visit to the United States since becoming queen, in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show. The royal couple, including King Charles, concluded their four-day state visit on April 30, which featured various events, including dinners, speeches and gift exchanges. When asked about her time spent with former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, Camilla simply described the experience as “good fun.”

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Source: MEGA Queen Camilla described her recent U.S. visit as 'good fun' during an interview.

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During the interview, Jenna highlighted the significance of the royal visit, noting it coincided with the 250th anniversary of the United States. Camilla responded, “That’s extraordinary,” signaling her appreciation for the historical context. She elaborated on her experiences, stating, “It’s been a whistle stop. It’s been really good fun. But we have moved quite fast.”

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Source: TODAY/Youtube Queen Camilla traveled with King Charles III for a series of official events, marking a major milestone.

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The interview was filmed at the New York Public Library, where Camilla also discussed her charitable initiative, The Queen’s Reading Room. This initiative began during the pandemic in 2020, aimed at promoting reading and mental well-being. Camilla shared, “All these people write to me all over the world, so we thought, why not try and take it a step further?” She has been actively involved in encouraging reading, listing several favorite titles in a local newspaper.

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Source: TODAY/YouTube

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The event featured notable attendees such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Gyles Brandreth, and authors Harlan Coben and Min Jin Lee. Camilla attended in a blue crepe silk outfit designed by Fiona Clare, complemented by a white and blue Britannia brooch that belonged to the late queen.

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Source: MEGA Camilla also discussed meeting Donald Trump and Melania Trump, keeping her comments light and positive.

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Jenna remarked on the Queen's extensive travels, to which Camilla responded with appreciation, stating, “We have, but it’s been wonderful. And everybody’s been very kind and welcoming. It’s always a pleasure to be here.”

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In her message to Americans, Camilla emphasized the importance of reading, stating, “Well, I’d like to say, keep reading. I think it’s very important, and you know, specialist statistics are showing that reading is falling in children. We’ve got to find a way of bringing it up.” Her initiative has expanded to include podcasts, reaching audiences in 180 nations. Camilla mentioned beloved classics like Little Women, What Katy Did, and Charlotte’s Web, highlighting her commitment to fostering a love for literature.

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Source: MEGA During her visit, she promoted her literacy initiative, The Queen’s Reading Room, encouraging people to read more.