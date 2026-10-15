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Queen Camilla Reveals the 'Off-Putting' Thing Husband Charles Does During Their Reading Time

Image of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla revealed Charles' 'off-putting' habit while reading.

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Oct. 15 2026, Updated 8:23 a.m. ET

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Queen Camilla offered a candid glimpse into her evenings with King Charles, revealing the one habit that can disrupt her quiet reading time.

"My husband and I actually read before dinner. We just like sitting quietly and reading," she explained in the BBC documentary The Book That Changed My Life.

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'It's Very Off-Putting'

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Image of Queen Camilla and King Charles
Source: MEGA

The Queen revealed she and her husband read books every day.

However, the atmosphere occasionally changes when Charles becomes particularly engrossed in his reading. "I occasionally, when I'm deep in a book, hear him roaring with laughter about something. It's very off-putting. I can't get back into my book, or I'll suddenly start weeping, but it's a lovely, quiet time," she said.

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The King Has a Particular Taste in Books

Image of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

The royal couple has a different taste in books.

Another interesting revelation about the couple's routine is their reading preferences. According to Camilla, Charles enjoys biographies and the comic writing of P. G. Wodehouse, whose stories include the much-loved characters Jeeves and Bertie Wooster.

As for the Queen, she prefers historical fiction and finds it really hard to get back to the story if someone interrupts her.

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'The Minute Something Is Forbidden, You Want to Get Hold of It'

Image of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Camilla secretly read 'Lady Chatterly' when she was younger.

Camilla's relationship with literature began even before she became part of the royal family.

"As teenagers you read a lot of romances. It was the moment of Lady Chatterley, under our pillows, reading that by torchlight. You know the minute something is forbidden, you want to get hold of it," she said.

She also shared that books taught her so much. "I left school quite young. In my day, women didn't go to university, so I think reading has been most of my education," Camilla shared.

The Queen previously described books as "the best tonic in the world," highlighting that they are more than just entertainment.

The BBC Documentary Explores How Books Change Lives

Image of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

The Queen wants to encourage people to read books and discover their benefits.

Beyond offering a glimpse into the royal couple's daily reading habits, the BBC documentary The Book That Changed My Life highlights the powerful impact literature can have on people's lives, following four individuals whose experiences were transformed by books at pivotal moments.

Among those featured is Ian Kirby, who discovered a sense of belonging after joining a reading group. He was particularly moved by Glenn McCrory's autobiography, Carrying David, which left a lasting impression on him.

"I read the whole of the book without stopping and it touched me deeply, the book changed my life," Kirby recalled, according to the BBC.

His experience reflects the mission behind Queen Camilla's own literary initiative. What began as an online book club in 2021 eventually evolved into the Queen's Reading Room, a charity dedicated to inspiring people to discover the joy of reading.

"I think it would be a complete and utter tragedy if books went forever," Camilla said, emphasizing the importance of preserving literature for future generations.

The Book That Changed My Life aired on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on October 14.

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