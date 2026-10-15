Queen Camilla Reveals the 'Off-Putting' Thing Husband Charles Does During Their Reading Time

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Queen Camilla offered a candid glimpse into her evenings with King Charles, revealing the one habit that can disrupt her quiet reading time. "My husband and I actually read before dinner. We just like sitting quietly and reading," she explained in the BBC documentary The Book That Changed My Life.

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'It's Very Off-Putting'

Source: MEGA The Queen revealed she and her husband read books every day.

However, the atmosphere occasionally changes when Charles becomes particularly engrossed in his reading. "I occasionally, when I'm deep in a book, hear him roaring with laughter about something. It's very off-putting. I can't get back into my book, or I'll suddenly start weeping, but it's a lovely, quiet time," she said.

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The King Has a Particular Taste in Books

Source: MEGA The royal couple has a different taste in books.

Another interesting revelation about the couple's routine is their reading preferences. According to Camilla, Charles enjoys biographies and the comic writing of P. G. Wodehouse, whose stories include the much-loved characters Jeeves and Bertie Wooster. As for the Queen, she prefers historical fiction and finds it really hard to get back to the story if someone interrupts her.

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'The Minute Something Is Forbidden, You Want to Get Hold of It'

Source: MEGA Camilla secretly read 'Lady Chatterly' when she was younger.

Camilla's relationship with literature began even before she became part of the royal family. "As teenagers you read a lot of romances. It was the moment of Lady Chatterley, under our pillows, reading that by torchlight. You know the minute something is forbidden, you want to get hold of it," she said. She also shared that books taught her so much. "I left school quite young. In my day, women didn't go to university, so I think reading has been most of my education," Camilla shared. The Queen previously described books as "the best tonic in the world," highlighting that they are more than just entertainment.

The BBC Documentary Explores How Books Change Lives

Source: MEGA The Queen wants to encourage people to read books and discover their benefits.