ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Queen Camilla 'Whacked' Sexual Assaulter on Train With Her Shoe, Bombshell Book Claims Source: Mega Queen Camilla fought off a train attacker as a teenager, according to the book 'Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy.' OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Updated 12:20 p.m. ET

Source: Mega Queen Camilla recalled the incident from her teenage years in a conversation with Boris Johnson.

Harri noted, "They obviously got on like a house on fire." He continued, "He was making guttural noises about how much he admired and liked her. But the serious conversation they had was about her being the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl." Camilla, now 78, shared to Johnson that the event took place on a train to Paddington when she was around 16 or 17 years old. Harri described the ordeal, stating: "Some guy was moving his hand further and further," prompting Johnson to ask how Camilla responded.

Source: Mega Queen Camilla said her attacker was arrested after she reported the assault to a uniformed man.

"I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel," she allegedly told Johnson, according to Harri. Reflecting on the story, Harri remarked that Camilla remained "self-possessed enough" to "jump off the train" and report the incident to a man in uniform, proclaiming, "That man just attacked me." Following the alleged attack, the perpetrator was reportedly arrested. Harri mentioned that this incident motivated Johnson to launch three rape crisis centers in London, noting, "Nobody asked why the interest, why the commitment… But that's what it went back to."

Source: Mega Boris Johnson later launched three rape crisis centers in London, inspired by Camilla’s story.

An insider informed the Daily Mail that Camilla, who married King Charles in 2005, shares her experience with those close to her, feeling it could be a "positive outcome" if her story supports other women. The source emphasized that Camilla does not avoid discussing the incident out of "shame," but rather because "it simply happened a very long time ago." She has always maintained that "other women's stories are much more important than her own."

Source: Mega 'Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy' also touches upon King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II.