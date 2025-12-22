or
BREAKING NEWS
Queen Latifah Puts Slimmed Down Body on Display While in Disneyland With Longtime Partner Eboni Nichols and Family: Photos

Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah showed off her weight loss while in Disneyland with her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Queen Latifah enjoyed a day of fun at Disneyland — and she looked as good as ever while doing it!

Photographers caught the actress, her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, and a few of their loved ones at the California park on Sunday, December 21.

Source: MEGA

The star, 55, was dressed casual for the outing in a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, which she accessorized with big hoop earrings and a baseball cap that had the words "born to love" embroidered on it in rainbow colors.

During her time at the park, Queen Latifah was seen pushing a kid in a stroller and hitting some of the popular rides, such as Space Mountain.

Source: MEGA

The Equalizer alum teamed up with healthcare company Novo Nordisk a few years ago to raise awareness on how weight issues like obesity are about much more than looking a certain way.

"We want to feel good about our self-image, our self-esteem, but we also want to be healthy," she explained in an interview. "So we want to make sure that we're sharing the information that allows us to live long, healthy lives."

"It's really about it being a medical condition that should be dealt with in a medical setting with a professional who can help guide you through it," the Grammy winner said. "Even that is about empowering people."

Source: MEGA

The Taxi actress admitted that being in showbiz can take a serious toll on someone's self-confidence no matter their size.

"I learned what a camera can make you look like. I learned that a camera is not actually a real eye. So what an actual eye sees is not actually what a camera sees. A camera puts 10, 15 pounds more weight on you than you actually are in real life," she spilled in another interview. "So you have to even mentally push past that."

"There are a lot of stylists who are carrying baggage [and want to say] if you are not a size 6 or less, or 8 or less, then you are difficult to dress. No, you just don't know how to style me," Queen Latifah declared.

Source: MEGA

The rapper is now dealing with menopause — something she felt was "scary" until she learned more about it.

At first, Queen Latifah didn't realize she was experiencing the condition due to the symptoms being so subtle.

"I never had a hot flash or sweat down my forehead instantly like some of my friends, but I might argue about the temperature in the car with my driver so hey, maybe that was what was going on," she recalled. "Or this last 10 pounds that doesn’t wanna go — you know, different things like that."

"At the end of the day, it's a physical change that's happening and we all want to understand how to deal with it and how to handle it better," the Emmy winner spilled to a magazine.

