Queen Latifah Puts Slimmed Down Body on Display While in Disneyland With Longtime Partner Eboni Nichols and Family: Photos

Queen Latifah enjoyed a day of fun at Disneyland — and she looked as good as ever while doing it! Photographers caught the actress, her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, and a few of their loved ones at the California park on Sunday, December 21.

Source: MEGA Queen Latifah put her slimmed down body on display while at Disneyland with some of her loved ones.

The star, 55, was dressed casual for the outing in a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, which she accessorized with big hoop earrings and a baseball cap that had the words "born to love" embroidered on it in rainbow colors. During her time at the park, Queen Latifah was seen pushing a kid in a stroller and hitting some of the popular rides, such as Space Mountain.

Source: MEGA The actress stressed the importance of managing your weight for health reasons, not superficial ones.

The Equalizer alum teamed up with healthcare company Novo Nordisk a few years ago to raise awareness on how weight issues like obesity are about much more than looking a certain way. "We want to feel good about our self-image, our self-esteem, but we also want to be healthy," she explained in an interview. "So we want to make sure that we're sharing the information that allows us to live long, healthy lives." "It's really about it being a medical condition that should be dealt with in a medical setting with a professional who can help guide you through it," the Grammy winner said. "Even that is about empowering people."

Source: MEGA The star has had to deal with Hollywood stylists who didn't know 'how' to dress her body.

The Taxi actress admitted that being in showbiz can take a serious toll on someone's self-confidence no matter their size. "I learned what a camera can make you look like. I learned that a camera is not actually a real eye. So what an actual eye sees is not actually what a camera sees. A camera puts 10, 15 pounds more weight on you than you actually are in real life," she spilled in another interview. "So you have to even mentally push past that." "There are a lot of stylists who are carrying baggage [and want to say] if you are not a size 6 or less, or 8 or less, then you are difficult to dress. No, you just don't know how to style me," Queen Latifah declared.

Source: MEGA Queen Latifah admitted menopause seemed 'scary' until she 'learned how to deal with it.'