RABO: The Norwegian Hitmaker Breaking Global Boundaries
Nov. 10 2025, Published 1:29 a.m. ET
When most artists dream of a record deal, RABO had already achieved something far rarer – a publishing deal with Disney Music Publishing, making her the first songwriter based outside North America ever to sign with the iconic company.
Behind the stage name RABO is Live Rabo Lund-Roland, a 25-year-old songwriter and artist from Oslo, Norway, who has quietly become one of Scandinavia’s most exciting new exports. Before she even released her first single, her melodies were traveling the world – appearing on international charts and in collaboration with some of pop’s most sought-after producers.
A Debut That Feels Like a Statement
“I’ve always loved being in the background, helping others tell their stories,” RABO explains. “But at some point, I realized I needed to tell mine.”
That realization led to her debut single “Talk To Me”, released in late 2024 on Petroleum Records, the Oslo-based label known for launching stars like Sigrid and AURORA. The track blends atmospheric synths, pulsing drums, and RABO’s signature voice – intimate yet anthemic – hinting at the pop precision she honed while writing for others.
“I wrote Talk To Me with producer Kristian Tvedt when I was just coming out of a relationship.” she says. “It’s about not overthinking and letting go – having fun for one night without worrying about tomorrow.”
The song immediately positioned her as more than a behind-the-scenes writer. It was clear that RABO’s vision as an artist matched her skill as a songwriter: bold, cinematic, and deeply personal.
On the Rise
As her reputation grows, so does the anticipation around her upcoming EP, due in early 2026. Festival organizers have already taken note. RABO has made standout appearances at key international showcase festivals including The Great Escape in Brighton and Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg – both known for introducing Europe’s next breakout acts. This past summer, she lit up Norwegian stages with twelve festival performances, including a stunning set at Øyafestivalen, one of Scandinavia’s most prestigious music events.
Industry insiders are calling her one of Norway’s brightest new voices. GAFFA described her as “a glimpse of the future of Norwegian music,” while Dagsavisen praised her as “a rare talent.”
It’s easy to see why. RABO’s music manages to feel both nostalgic and fresh – taking cues from ‘80s icons like Cyndi Lauper while weaving in the cinematic textures of Lana Del Rey and the raw drive of The Killers. The result is a sound that’s unmistakably her own: shimmering, emotive, and anchored by an authenticity that cuts through the noise.
From Surfboards to Songwriting
RABO’s story is as unexpected as it is inspiring. Long before music was the dream, she was training to become a professional windsurfer, spending months in Brazil chasing waves and the thrill of competition. But when the pandemic forced her back to Norway, everything changed.
“Suddenly, I had to stop and think about what I really wanted,” she recalls. “Music had always been there, but I’d never given myself permission to go all in.”
That decision sparked a creative wave. Within months, she began collaborating with producers around the world, catching the attention of Disney Music Publishing. Signing with them made history – and placed her in the company of some of the biggest names in pop.
But instead of resting on that success, RABO used it as fuel. “It was surreal,” she admits. “I was sitting in my tiny Oslo apartment, doing sessions with people I had idolized. But it also made me realize that this was only the beginning.”
The Next Chapter
Her follow-up single, “Tiptoes,” further solidified her place as a rising pop powerhouse. Dagsavisen called it “the sound of the future,” while Disharmoni described it as “an instant feel-good track that sneaks into your playlist and refuses to leave.”
That momentum has carried across borders. “Talk To Me” recently entered Germany’s national radio chart at #148 – an impressive feat for a debut artist from Norway – and her growing fanbase abroad is evidence that her songs are resonating far beyond Scandinavia.
A Star in the Making
Later this winter, she’ll take another major step with her first-ever headline concert at Oslo’s Parkteatret – a milestone moment that marks her transition from promising newcomer to full-fledged artist. For RABO, though, it’s not just a performance – it’s a homecoming.
And it’s only the beginning. With her distinctive sound, undeniable charisma, and a growing international following, RABO isn’t just one to watch – she just might be the next big thing to emerge from the Nordic pop wave.