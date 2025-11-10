RABO: The Norwegian Hitmaker Breaking Global Boundaries

When most artists dream of a record deal, RABO had already achieved something far rarer – a publishing deal with Disney Music Publishing, making her the first songwriter based outside North America ever to sign with the iconic company.

Behind the stage name RABO is Live Rabo Lund-Roland, a 25-year-old songwriter and artist from Oslo, Norway, who has quietly become one of Scandinavia’s most exciting new exports. Before she even released her first single, her melodies were traveling the world – appearing on international charts and in collaboration with some of pop’s most sought-after producers.

A Debut That Feels Like a Statement

“I’ve always loved being in the background, helping others tell their stories,” RABO explains. “But at some point, I realized I needed to tell mine.”

That realization led to her debut single “Talk To Me”, released in late 2024 on Petroleum Records, the Oslo-based label known for launching stars like Sigrid and AURORA. The track blends atmospheric synths, pulsing drums, and RABO’s signature voice – intimate yet anthemic – hinting at the pop precision she honed while writing for others.

“I wrote Talk To Me with producer Kristian Tvedt when I was just coming out of a relationship.” she says. “It’s about not overthinking and letting go – having fun for one night without worrying about tomorrow.”

The song immediately positioned her as more than a behind-the-scenes writer. It was clear that RABO’s vision as an artist matched her skill as a songwriter: bold, cinematic, and deeply personal.

On the Rise

As her reputation grows, so does the anticipation around her upcoming EP, due in early 2026. Festival organizers have already taken note. RABO has made standout appearances at key international showcase festivals including The Great Escape in Brighton and Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg – both known for introducing Europe’s next breakout acts. This past summer, she lit up Norwegian stages with twelve festival performances, including a stunning set at Øyafestivalen, one of Scandinavia’s most prestigious music events.

Industry insiders are calling her one of Norway’s brightest new voices. GAFFA described her as “a glimpse of the future of Norwegian music,” while Dagsavisen praised her as “a rare talent.”

It’s easy to see why. RABO’s music manages to feel both nostalgic and fresh – taking cues from ‘80s icons like Cyndi Lauper while weaving in the cinematic textures of Lana Del Rey and the raw drive of The Killers. The result is a sound that’s unmistakably her own: shimmering, emotive, and anchored by an authenticity that cuts through the noise.