Rachel Sennott's Makeup Artist Reveals the 'Romantically Haunting' Glam Behind Her 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Look: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

When Rachel Sennott steps onto the carpet at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party, her beauty look is designed to feel just as cinematic as the night itself. Celebrity makeup artist Lilly Keys created the actress’ glam for the 2026 bash, crafting a look she describes as "slightly gothic but still soft and romantic" — blending classic red carpet elegance with modern beauty techniques discovered through TikTok Shop. “My vision for Rachel’s red carpet glam was something that felt a little goth and romantically haunting, but still incredibly refined and feminine,” Keys explains. “I wanted the skin to feel luminous and soft, almost candlelit, with delicate sculpting that enhances her natural bone structure.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lilly Keys The actress’ smoky taupe eye and berry-brown lip created a romantic, cinematic beauty moment.

To achieve that glowing, porcelain-like base, Keys began with the Patrick Ta Beauty Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation, brightening the center of the face with concealer to keep the complexion radiant under flashing cameras. The artist then sculpted Sennott's cheekbones with Rare Beauty Effortless Bronzer Stick before layering blush high along the cheeks for a lifted, romantic effect. A touch of liquid luminizer added what Keys describes as a "soft, candlelit glow." "Rachel’s eyes are one of her most striking features," Keys says. "That’s really where the mood comes in."

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Dark, Elegant and a Little Cinematic'

Source: MEGA Rachel Sennott’s luminous skin and sculpted cheekbones gave her a candlelit glow on the carpet.

Using cool taupe shades from a Patrick Ta palette, Keys built a smoky eye with subtle depth, layering Rare Beauty’s Weightless Eyeshadow Stick for dimension. She finished the look with a delicate wing using Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner and mascara for soft definition. For the lips, Keys balanced the dramatic eye with a blurred berry-brown stain effect. “I shaped the lips softly and diffused the color outward so the overall effect feels romantic and mysterious rather than heavy,” she explains. “It’s dark, elegant and a little cinematic.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Rachel Sennott's 'Smoky, Haunting, Romantic' Oscars Glam

Source: MEGA The star’s striking eyes took center stage with a delicate winged liner and smoky shadow.

According to the makeup artist, Sennott’s expressive features make her a dream client. “What I love most about doing Rachel’s makeup is that she has such incredible eyes. They really carry a look,” Keys says. “You can play with mood — smoky, haunting, romantic — and it never overwhelms her features.” Keys sourced many of the products for the glam through TikTok Shop, the platform’s discovery-driven e-commerce experience that connects viral beauty inspiration directly to purchase.

Source: MEGA Rachel Sennott’s modern yet timeless glam perfectly balanced drama and elegance for the star-studded bash.