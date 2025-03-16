Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot All Smiles While Posing on the Red Carpet at 'Snow White' Premiere Amid Rumored Feud

Despite reported friction between the two stars — who are apparently “not friends” — they put their arms around each other as they smiled alongside their other cast members.

According to People, an insider said Zegler “has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids.”

“On top of that,” they added, “their political views differ, adding to the tension.” The political views the insider is referring to are that Galdot is Israeli and has been vocal about the crimes committed by Hamas against her home country on October 7, 2023, while Zegler posted “free Palestine” to her social media page.