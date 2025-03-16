Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot All Smiles While Posing on the Red Carpet at 'Snow White' Premiere Amid Rumored Feud
Snow White stars Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler appeared together on the red carpet premiere for their movie amid their rumored feud on March 15 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Despite reported friction between the two stars — who are apparently “not friends” — they put their arms around each other as they smiled alongside their other cast members.
According to People, an insider said Zegler “has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids.”
“On top of that,” they added, “their political views differ, adding to the tension.” The political views the insider is referring to are that Galdot is Israeli and has been vocal about the crimes committed by Hamas against her home country on October 7, 2023, while Zegler posted “free Palestine” to her social media page.
While the pair have appeared at multiple events to promote their film, people began talking when Galdot did not appear at the European premiere of Snow White in Spain on March 12. A source insisted to People she was “never supposed to be” there, as she was doing press in New York.
"This isn’t like a ‘stay away from me' situation," they elaborated. "They were at the Oscars together. They'll be together this weekend." Another source confirmed the “huge age gap” and “different political views” have made for a rift between the two actresses.
“Gal is annoyed by the movie drama,” they elaborated. “She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel but they are not friends. They have nothing in common... They did a job together and that’s it.”
- Rachel Zegler Glows in Green Bikini as Actress Shuts Down Rumors She's Romantically 'Obsessed' With 'Romeo + Juliet' Costar Kit Connor: Photos
- Seeing Double! Selena Gomez & Her Little Sister Wear Matching Outfits To 'Frozen 2' Premiere
- Rachel Zegler Glows in Green Bikini as Actress Shuts Down Rumors She's Romantically 'Obsessed' With 'Romeo + Juliet' Costar Kit Connor: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Zegler was initially hit with racist remarks on social media after being cast as Snow White due to her Latinx, background. She also turned heads when she claimed in an interview the original version of Snow White “was dated.”
“Gal’s attitude is that you don’t criticize and cause drama for a project you signed on to do,” a source said, regarding Galdot’s remarks on the old Snow White. “She just doesn’t get it.”
Amid all of the controversies surrounding the stars of the film, Disney scaled back their premiere. Rather than allow multitudes of media interviews on the red carpet — which is the norm — they only allowed photographers and a house crew to be present.