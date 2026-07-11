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Belmont Cameli's Girlfriend Raina Morris Responds to Allegations of 'Strict' Rules for 'Off Campus' Star

split photo of Raina Morris & Belmont Cameli
Source: MEGA;@quakerraina/Instagram

Raina Morris reacted to claims she created 'strict' rules for boyfriend Belmont Cameli during 'Off Campus' filming.

July 11 2026, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

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Raina Morris, the girlfriend of Belmont Cameli, has addressed recent rumors suggesting she enforces “strict” rules regarding her boyfriend's romantic scenes in the series Off Campus. On May 27, Morris shared a light-hearted post on Instagram, responding to the speculation.

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image of Raina Morris responded playfully to online rumors claiming she imposed strict rules on boyfriend Belmont Cameli during the filming of 'Off Campus.'
Source: @quakerraina/Instagram

Raina Morris responded playfully to online rumors claiming she imposed strict rules on boyfriend Belmont Cameli during the filming of 'Off Campus.'

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“Strictly business,” Morris joked alongside a series of images, prompting playful engagement from Cameli.

The 28-year-old actor, who portrays Garrett Graham, responded with emojis that included a handshake, briefcase and kiss, indicating a shared sense of humor about the situation.

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Source: @quakerraina/Instagram
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One of the images featured a picture of the couple with the caption “strict lovers.”

This image originates from a TikTok video that suggested Cameli appeared “distinctly cold” towards his costar Ella Bright.

The video further claimed that Morris had laid out “three harsh rules” for Cameli during the filming process.

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image of The speculation began after a TikTok video alleged Morris controlled how Cameli handled romantic scenes with costar Ella Bright.
Source: @belmontcameli/Instagram

The speculation began after a TikTok video alleged Morris controlled how Cameli handled romantic scenes with costar Ella Bright.

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“Unknown to everyone, his girlfriend, Raina Morris, has secretly set three strict rules for him,” asserted the voiceover in the TikTok, creating a stir among fans. It suggested that an on-set supervisor must oversee all intimate scenes, a precaution intended to maintain professionalism during filming.

The video also alleged that the filming of Cameli's “private areas” is prohibited, and that he and Bright must don custom attire to prevent genuine physical contact during romantic scenes. These claims have generated significant public interest and speculation about the nature of the couple's relationship.

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Source: @queenkaren123/TikTok
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Additionally, the TikTok video claimed that Cameli is “banned” from engaging in “off-screen intimate contact” with Bright.

Fans reacted strongly, with many questioning the credibility of the video's assertions.

One user commented, “Does Raina know these rules!? Kinda crazy to post this kind of content,” while another asked, “How do you know that they set these rules? Do you know them personally?”

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image of Morris appeared to mock the claims through an Instagram post, while Cameli joined in with humorous comments and emojis.
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Morris appeared to mock the claims through an Instagram post, while Cameli joined in with humorous comments and emojis.

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While some viewers suggested that the first two rules mentioned could be standard safety measures, others accused the video creator of generating “ragebait.”

Bright herself humorously addressed the situation by commenting on Morris' post about the TikTok video, writing, “Grab your chicken?” This playful remark referenced an image in the post featuring a grab-and-go storefront.

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image of The situation gained even more attention after Ella Bright jokingly interacted with Morris online, suggesting there was no real tension between them.
Source: @quakerraina/Instagram;@belmontcameli/Instagram

The situation gained even more attention after Ella Bright jokingly interacted with Morris online, suggesting there was no real tension between them.

Morris and Cameli began dating in 2025, and although they maintain a low-key relationship, they occasionally provide insights into their connection through social media. Cameli frequently appears in Morris' posts, often leaving flirty remarks that highlight their bond.

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