Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Split After 'Drama-Free' Breakup: 'Their Situation Just Changed'

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin broke after two years of dating, with insiders calling it a drama-free and loving split.

"There was no major drama or falling out," an insider told Life & Style . "They didn't grow apart. Their situation just changed."

Another one bites the dust in Tinseltown! After two years of dating , lovebirds Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have decided to call it quits.

The pair split after dating for two years.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star, 43, and the Nosferatu actor, 29, "are very private about their personal lives and don't want to make their split this big thing," revealed the source.

"The love is still there. It's just shifted, which is why people believe Rami and Emma when they say they'll remain friends."

Another insider echoed the sentiment, noting while they "gave it their best shot," the two ultimately chose to "go their separate ways."