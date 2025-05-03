Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Split After 'Drama-Free' Breakup: 'Their Situation Just Changed'
Another one bites the dust in Tinseltown! After two years of dating, lovebirds Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have decided to call it quits.
"There was no major drama or falling out," an insider told Life & Style. "They didn't grow apart. Their situation just changed."
The Bohemian Rhapsody star, 43, and the Nosferatu actor, 29, "are very private about their personal lives and don't want to make their split this big thing," revealed the source.
"The love is still there. It's just shifted, which is why people believe Rami and Emma when they say they'll remain friends."
Another insider echoed the sentiment, noting while they "gave it their best shot," the two ultimately chose to "go their separate ways."
Malek and Corrin first sparked romance rumors in July 2023 when they were caught enjoying a Bruce Springsteen concert in London, sharing secrets as Malek sweetly placed his hand on Corrin's knee. The very next month, dinner dates at the Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, Kent, showed the duo looking quite affectionate, with insiders reporting that Malek "has fun" with Corrin.
From that point, their budding romance blossomed in public view. The No Time to Die hunk and Corrin were frequently seen together at events, including the men's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open. By September 2023, the couple was photographed locking lips during a stroll with their dog in a London park, and later at a chic Miu Miu dinner party during Paris Fashion Week in October 2023.
Fast forward to July 2024, Corrin and Rami embarked on a romantic getaway, hand in hand on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. Just days later, Rami was spotted alongside Corrin at the after-party for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.
Despite their penchant for privacy, the former couple was never shy about displaying their affection. At the Venice Film Festival in August 2024, Malek was seen with his arms draped around Corrin shoulders, a touching gesture of their bond.
Though they rarely discussed their romance in public, Malek has fondly referred to Corrin (who goes by they/them pronouns) as "Em," or "my partner."
During an interview with The Guardian in January, he gushed, "That person is fascinating," when asked about Corrin. When the interviewer described them as "quirky," Malek simply replied, "We like quirky."