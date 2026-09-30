raneen awad takes reno from local growth toward international expansion

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Building RENO was no overnight success for Raneen Awad. It took six years for the skincare and beauty company to develop and eventually expand its reach beyond local borders. Now, Raneen is entering another phase of her entrepreneurial career. With RENO products already reaching several countries and a company established in Dubai, UAE, her thoughts are increasingly focused on international expansion. She has an ambition to expand the brand into additional markets, with plans to market RENO products in the UAE and Turkey. That's a huge step forward for an entrepreneur who started her career at the age of 16.

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An Early Start in the Beauty Industry Before international expansion was part of Raneen's plans, she was gaining experience in the beauty industry. She started working as a face model at the age of 16 with several beauty salons. She later gained recognition through Instagram and built a strong presence and following on social media. Nowadays, Raneen is a social media influencer, content creator, entrepreneur, and founder/owner of RENO, with 264,000 Instagram followers. She also entered the piercing industry and gained experience in the field. Once she gained experience in the field, she went on to become an instructor and teach girls through specialized courses. Raneen's career has been shaped by a variety of experiences, rather than following a single trajectory. When she was 17, she began her journey as an entrepreneur. The Product That Started the Business RENO started with RENO Lips, a lip-plumping gloss created by Raneen at the age of 17. She was surprised by the response she received. It quickly gained attention and generated very high sales. The response exceeded Raneen's initial expectations, and customers then began asking for additional products. Raneen responded by growing RENO and creating a broader skincare product line. The company evolved from a new idea into a recognized skincare brand over the next six years. RENO Skin Whitening Cream also achieved significant success and became one of the company's leading products, and RENO products are now produced in Korea by high-quality skincare manufacturing facilities. Now, the business sells thousands of products annually.

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Learning to Build a Brand Independently That's on top of a challenge that Raneen says was especially significant to the brand's growth: building customer trust. Building a successful skincare company independently was not easy, especially as Raneen started at a young age. Raneen had to build RENO from the beginning while working to establish strong customer trust. The quality and effectiveness of the products helped RENO gain strong customer trust and achieve high sales from the first year, according to Raneen. That experience would shape her thinking about business today. “Maintaining high-quality products and earning genuine customer trust are more important than simply focusing on marketing,” Raneen says. It is a perspective that stands out given Raneen's background in social media. Although online influence has been an important part of her professional development, her approach to RENO continues to emphasize product quality and genuine customer trust. From Local Recognition to a Wider Market The journey of RENO from where it started has unfolded over six years and is now moving into the next chapter. Its products have reached several countries, and RENO and Raneen now have business relations and activities in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. One of the most important steps toward international expansion so far has been the establishment of a company in Dubai. The company established in Dubai is part of Raneen's plans to further market RENO products in the UAE and Turkey while continuing to pursue international expansion. International expansion is not an entirely new journey for Raneen. It's the next step in the evolution of the same gradual process. First, she gained experience in the beauty industry. She developed a social media following. She launched RENO Lips and responded when customers began asking for additional products. Then she worked for several years to develop RENO into a recognized skincare brand. Now, her focus is on continuing that development by introducing RENO to more international markets. An Entrepreneur Looking Beyond Borders

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Source: SUPPLIED